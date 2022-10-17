(Nodaway) -- KMA News continues its "Meet the Candidates" series, featuring the candidates running in key races in the November general elections. Today, we turn our attention to the race in the Iowa House's 17th district, covering the southeast portion of Page County, all of Taylor, Ringgold and Adams counties and a portion of Union County. Today's report features the Democratic candidate, Pat Shipley.
A Villisca native and Iowa State University graduate, Shipley served as a teacher and coach at school districts in Farragut and Corning for 16 years. She also worked for more than 26 years as public education employee advocate for the Iowa State Education Association. Currently, Shipley is mayor of Nodaway, and is a stated clerk of the Missouri River Presbytery, which is affiliated with the Presbyterian Church. Nominated in a special Democratic convention this past summer, Shipley says the timing is right for her to run for the Statehouse. She made her comments on KMA's "Morning Line" program Monday morning.
"This time, it was a new configuration of the House district," said Shipley. "There was not an incumbent. So, I decided voters needed to have a choice. So, I decided it was time to let them have a choice--and I could be that choice."
As an educator, Shipley believes not only K-12 schools but also community colleges and area education agencies are underfunded. She supports a minimum supplemental state aid level of 4% for elementary and secondary education. However, Shipley is against Governor Kim Reynolds' proposed school scholarship plan.
"All that does is bleed away money from the public schools," she said. "The public schools seem to have been a punching bag recently. That's another reason I got into this. Public education has always been important in Iowa, and it's time that somebody gets to speak up for that, too."
Saying she supports reproductive rights, Shipley opposes the so-called "fetal heartbeat law," which bans abortions after six weeks of pregnancy. She also says Iowa's law makes no exceptions in case of rape or incest, or when a mother's life is in danger.
"Unfortunately, there are medical procedures that would be deemed an abortion on an insurance policy," said Shipley, "in the case of a miscarriage, in the case of a fetus that is four months along or so, and suddenly, there is no heartbeat. Nobody's been willing to talk about that. And so, consequently, I think we have to leave those kind of decision to a woman, her family and her doctor--not the legislature."
Shipley also calls for increased support for rural mental health services, which she says are struggling.
"Unfortunately, individuals suffering from mental illness end up being in jail," she said, "or placed somewhere where they can't take care of them. There needs to be additional assistance for rural and regional hospitals to be able to provide the services. Right now, somebody may wait for weeks to find a bid somewhere--and the health care professionals aren't here, either. The folks we have now are doing the best job they can, but sadly, the need exceeds the ability to serve."
You can hear the full interview with Pat Shipley here:
Our next "Meet the Candidates" report features the Republican candidate in the Iowa House's 17th District, Devon Wood.