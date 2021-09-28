(Clarinda) -- KMA News continues its "Meet the Candidates" series, featuring the candidates running in key local races in the November general election. Today's report features the second of seven Clarinda School Board candidates, Patrick Hickey.
No stranger to local politics, Hickey previously ran unsuccessfully for school board and Clarinda City Council positions. A Missouri native and Missouri Western graduate, Hickey moved to Clarinda in 2009. He's worked as a graphic designer for 25 years--the last 14 years with Lisle Corporation. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Tuesday morning, Hickey says he's running because he and his wife have a vested interest in the district, with three children attending Clarinda schools. He's also concerned about a perceived lack of open communications and transparency in the district..
"That's been a concern as a parent for the last several years," said Hickey. "Ultimately, though, my goal would be to be an advocate for all our kids, including kids with IEPs, TAG kids, athletic kids, Brain Bowl kids, artistic kids, and kids that just don't know where they fit in, yet. As a board, I feel like we need to put policies in place that empower our teaching staff to do what they do best to help our kids succeed."
As an example, Hickey says the district could have done a better job of communicating the district's Return to Learn plan.
"Obviously, plans had to be made at the last minute, possibly changing," he said, "but, there was a lot of times I felt like I knew what was going on in area school districts like Essex, Shenandoah, Red Oak than in our own. I just think there could have a little more information put out for parents who needed to plan everything from transportation to child care."
While saying he supports Career Technical Education programming, in order to provide alternative career pathways for students, Hickey questions the purchase of the former Shopko Building for conversion into the Cardinal Innovation Learning Center. He also questions whether the district should enter into a lease agreement for using the former Clarinda Academy facilities, saying the district should put the needs of students and parents first.
"Do we really want to spread out our campus, and worry about transporting kids, or having kids drive themselves from one end of town to another?" said Hickey. "It spreads our staffs thinner, too. More maintenance consideration--we'd have to have people taking care of that. I don't necessarily know whether it's a bad idea, or the wrong thing to do, but I think we really need to take our time, and really look at all sides of it, and get some input from everybody."
In our next "Meet the Candidates" segment, we'll hear from the lone incumbent in the Clarinda School Board race, Ann Meyer.