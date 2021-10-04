(Clarinda) -- KMA News continues its "Meet the Candidates" series, featuring the candidates running in key races in the November general elections. Today's report features another candidate running in the Clarinda School Board race, Paul Boysen.
A Waterloo native and Columbus High School graduate, Boysen holds a bachelor's degree in business administration from the University of Northern Iowa and a doctorate in jurisprudence from Drake University. After serving three years as a noncommissioned intelligence officer in the U.S. Army, Boysen practiced law for 15 years, then spent 30 years in education in various capacities--including 15 years as curriculum coordinator and Perkins career and technical coordinator for schools in Taylor, Ringgold and Decatur counties. He also served 14 years on the Green Valley Area Education Agency Board of Directors, including eight years as president. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Monday morning, Boysen says he's running for school board because he's not happy with the district's current leadership or direction.
"The current board was elected five or six years ago," said Boysen. "They wanted change. Well, I'm sure the change that has happened over the past five or six years was not one that was contemplated by the patrons of the Clarinda Community School District. We have gone through a number of administrators. We are on our fifth business manager or school business official, whatever you call them. We've had a huge attrition of our veteran qualified teachers, including several who grew up here and moved back to teach--and they are now gone."
Boysen cites a number of issues that must be addressed, such as the acquisition of the former Shopko facility for conversion into the Cardinal Innovation Learning Center. He believes the district should dispose of that facility.
"The building is an over 40-year-old commercial building," he said. "I know from experience, trying to convert a commercial building into a school building is very expensive. Code requirements, repairs--there's just a lot of things that need to go into it. I would cut my losses, sell it and use that money to develop a quality career and technical program, either on site or some place where you would have room to build a facility."
Given the current space crunch with the district's athletic facilities, Boysen, who worked at Clarinda Academy for seven years, believes the district should consider leasing the former academy's gym and football field. While saying the district handled COVID-19 "decently," he cites issues with the district's Return to Learn plan.
"I've read it several times," said Boysen. "It, to me, is an adequate document, but I would like to see more specifics, and more delineation of lines of authority, and when we do what. Plus, it was not timely--and that's been a problem with this district over the past five or six years, is getting things filed in a timely fashion."
You can hear the full interview with Paul Boysen here: