(Sidney) -- KMA News continues its "Meet the Candidates" series featuring candidates running in key races in next Tuesday's general elections. Our next report features the Fremont County Attorney race and the Democratic nominee Peter Johnson.
Born and raised in Sidney, Johnson graduated from Sidney High School in 2010 and, in 2014, graduated from the University of Iowa. After earning a law degree and master's in Government Organization and Leadership from Creighton University in 2021, Johnson has been practicing law with his father at Johnson Law in Sidney. Johnson ran unopposed in the June Iowa primaries, and he also served a term as the Sidney mayor from 2020 to 2022. Johnson says he chose to run for the position to give the county its own attorney.
"In having discussions with local officials, I realized that Fremont County needs it own's county attorney in order to have somebody local here," said Johnson. "Especially somebody that's from here that knows the situation and has a stake in the game for how the county moves forward and the success of the county. I feel I can bring that to the table."
Fremont County has utilized services with the Mills County Attorney's Office for the past four years through a 28E agreement. Johnson says he hopes to enhance the governmental advice role of the position with the Fremont County Board of Supervisors.
"You advise the county, you represent the county, and then you prosecute in the county as well," Johnson explained. "I want to make sure that, while most county attorneys focus on the prosecution side of it, that we're not letting the government advice side drop off. So, my priority really is that we're working with the board of supervisors to achieve the goals of the county moving forward."
Johnson believes his experience as mayor could assist in streamlining goals and advice for the supervisors.
"I understand the demands of representing constituency -- the board of supervisors are elected to represent the people and I'm elected to represent the people as well," he said. "But understanding those considerations and the demands placed upon the board of supervisors placed on other legal officials."
While relatively fresh out of law school, Johnson says he looks forward to the challenge of the prosecutor role and jumping to the other side from his previous work as a criminal defense lawyer.
"It's important that we have people who have experience representing defendants as county attorneys," said Johnson. "If you look at our Constitution, most of our bill of rights or the first 10 amendments of the Constitution, are for the rights of the accused. We need to make sure we have people who are familiar with recognizing the rights of the accused and working to achieve justice, not just a result or conviction, but that we achieve justice."
Johnson is running unopposed in Tuesday's election.