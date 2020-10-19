(Undated) -- KMA News continues its "Meet the Candidates" series, featuring the candidates running in key races in the November 3rd general election. Today's report features the Republican candidate in the race for Montgomery County's district 3 supervisor's seat, Randy Cooper.
Part of a six-generation family in Montgomery County dating back to the 1900's, Cooper is a native of the Villisca area, and graduated from Red Oak High School in 1976. He began farming north of the Stanton area, and is currently involved in the cattle business. Cooper and wife of 43 years, Denise, have three children and seven grandchildren--with an eighth grandchild coming this week. Cooper defeated incumbent Bryant Amos in the June Republican primary, only for Amos to file nomination papers to run as a nonpartisan candidate in November. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Monday morning, Cooper says he's running for supervisor to fulfill a longtime interest in county government.
"I've been looking at the county board of supervisors probably for the last four, five, six years," said Cooper. "I just thought it was time to give something back to Montgomery County.Montgomery County's been good to me, and I'm kind of interested in what goes on with the county supervisors, and the county. I just decided I wanted to run, and give something back."
Concerned about the county's budget practices, Cooper says the supervisors need to reign in spending.
"Montgomery County has continued to spend more money that we bring in," he said. "I think there could be something done about it, and get that more in line with our income, and our expenses being the same, because by overspending, that creates higher taxes. As everyone knows, Montgomery County's taxes keep going up."
Cooper also calls for continued support of the Montgomery County Development Corporation in economic development efforts, in order to curb the county's continuing population loss.
"You know, the younger people are going to college, and moving away, getting better jobs in the city, and stuff," said Cooper. "We've lost a lot of businesses in Montgomery County. We lost Kmart, Shopko, Browns Shoe Fit, women's stores, gas stations, restaurants--and to get them back is going to be a tough job."
Another area Cooper is focusing on involves county road maintenance. Questioning the county's rock hauling practices, he says the county's secondary roads are overworked.
"You know, they did their normal rock haul, and got done in June," he said. "But, one thing they did this year that they haven't been doing is that they continued to haul rock. I think we put more rock on this summer than we have the last several years. The county employees were telling me earlier they were only putting on half the rock per year than we used to. We've got bigger loads--trucks, semis, bigger tractors. It's very hard on our roads, and we just have to stay on top of it."
In our next "Meet the Candidates" report, we'll turn our attention to the Nodaway County sheriff's race, and hear from the Republican incumbent, Randy Strong. You can hear the full interview with Randy Cooper on our "Morning Line" page, as well as here: