KMA News continues its "Meet the Candidates" series, featuring the candidates running in key races in Tuesday's general elections. Today's report features the Republican incumbent in Iowa's 4th Congressional District race, Randy Feenstra.
Born and raised in Hull in northwest Iowa, Feenstra is a graduate of Hull Western Christian High School, and holds a bachelor's degree in business administration from Dordt College (now Dordt University) and an MPA from Iowa State University. After working as a sales manager for a candy company, Feenstra served as Hull's city administrator for seven years, then was elected Sioux County treasurer in 2006. Feenstra was elected to the Iowa Senate in 2008, and served 12 years. In June of 2020, Feenstra won a primary race against incumbent Steve King for the 4th Congressional District's Republican nomination, then defeated Democrat J.D. Scholten in the November general election. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Thursday morning, King says he seeks a second term in Congress in order to a voice for the region.
"I come from rural Iowa," said Feenstra, "and it's so important that we have a voice at the table for our agriculture producers, our number-one economic engine. We have all these small towns dotting the 4th district--all 39 counties. We have to make sure these small towns stay vibrant, our main streets stay vibrant."
If reelected, Feenstra says his top goal is to make the U.S. energy independent, and promote the use of ethanol and biofuels in the country.
"We are really spending a lot on gas," he said, "whether it be a family, whether that be a business, or producers with diesel. We have to make sure we become energy independent. We can do that right in our backyard. My 4th district, we're number-one in the country--probably in the world--with ethanol and biodiesel production. That is the cleanest form of energy--and that has to be used."
Feenstra also says the government must reduce spending in order to bring inflation under control.
"We put $6 trillion on our credit card," said Feenstra. "Interest rates are going up--we're seeing another big rate increase coming up in the next few days. That is just crushing us when it comes to refinancing, or people who want to buy a new car or new house, or whatever it might be. We've got to get our spending under control. And, these are some of the key areas I want to get under control in the next Congress."
Saying he's pro-life, Feenstra says he'll support any bill that reduces abortions in the country. You can hear the full interview with Randy Feenstra here:
