(Undated) -- KMA News continues its "Meet the Candidates" series, featuring the candidates running in key races in the November 3rd general elections. Today, we turn our attention to the race for Nodaway County sheriff, with a report on the Republican incumbent, Randy Strong.
A third-generation officer, Strong came to Nodaway County as a Northwest Missouri State University student in 1974. Strong joined Maryville Public Safety as a detective in 1980. On two occasions, Strong was deputized as a U.S. marshal, serving on a federal task force. After retiring from the city in 2012, Strong began his campaign for sheriff. That culminated in his election four years later over then-incumbent Darren White. After defeating Douglas Lager in the August GOP Primary, Strong now faces a rematch against White. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Tuesday morning, Strong says he's running for another term as sheriff because his first term was "very successful."
"First of all, I enjoy law enforcement," said Strong. "I enjoy the camaraderie, the people I work with. But, most importantly, I enjoy the satisfaction I get when I help a person that's a victim of a crime--especially a violent crime, or a child victim. It's just very rewarding for me."
Listing several accomplishments, Strong says his department continues to meet the needs of the public.
"We focus on investigations, criminal investigations, with extensive training being put to the deputies, so we'd be successful," he said. "We've investigated multiple sex crimes against children, assaults and homicides of the elderly, and a violent armed home invasion of the elderly here. All of those cases have gone through prosecution successfully--we did not lose any of those. We've investigated arsons, burglaries, stealings, assaults, domestic assaults with good results. We've just continued with that process--continued improving."
If reelected, Strong says his formula for operating the sheriff's office will remain untouched.
"We will focus on training that will assist the people of the community," said Strong. "That's my main goal: to keep violent crime out of the area, to focus on drug dealers, to deal with people with mental health crises, and get them the help they need at a mental health facility--those are the areas we will continue to focus on."
One major challenge his department and others are facing is the national decline of individuals entering law enforcement work. Strong plans some presentations in the near future in an attempt to lure younger people to consider a career in the field. What does it take to be a law enforcement officer?
"You need to have good people skills," he said. "You need to have good listening skills, level-headed, being able to think on your feet, and be able to articulate in a written report what you saw, what you encountered. And, if you have those traits, and are looking for a job with high adrenaline, but with the satisfaction of helping people, then this job would be good for you."
In our next "Meet the Candidates" report, we'll hear from the Democratic challenger in the Nodaway County Sheriff's race, Darren White. You can hear the full interview with Randy Strong on our "Morning Line" page, as well as here: