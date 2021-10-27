(Essex) -- KMA News continues its "Meet the Candidates" Series, featuring candidates running in next Tuesday's general election. Today's report features another candidate running in the Essex School Board race, Rebecca Franks.
A resident of Essex since 1990, Franks graduated from Essex High School in 1993. Shortly after high school, Franks began serving on the Essex Volunteer Fire Department and recently celebrated her 25th anniversary with the organization. An active member of her community, Franks is also involved with the First Presbyterian Church Sunday school, the Essex Music Boosters, and the Essex Community Club. Franks currently lives with her husband of over 20 years, Todd, and youngest son, Bradley. As one of the two incumbents running for the board, Franks says she is running for a second term to continue bringing fresh ideas to the district.
"When I ran the first time, our school board was kind of in dire need of some people that had fresh some ideas, want, and need to keep our school alive and going in Essex," Franks said. "I feel like the board that we have has done a good job of thinking forward, and not just making cuts to keep our school open, and opening some new programs and improving our curriculum, not only to keep our students the we have, but also increase our open enrollment into the district."
On top of providing more academic opportunities to boost enrollment, Franks says another way to do that is to get their athletic programs back on track.
"I feel like we've had some really up and down years as far as the girls go, but our boys programs have suffered for a long time, and so I feel like if we can get some more competition going on there then that would help attract more students," Franks said. "School is not all about sports, it's about education, but I also know that sports is, a lot of the time, the reason kids open enroll in, or out, of a district."
In terms of the COVID-19 situation, Franks says there are some benefits to having a smaller district, including more room to spread out students. Thus, cases have remained relatively low throughout the pandemic. Franks also says the Career Academy started by the district has been a success and hopes to continue to expand the programs offered. However, there have been some roadblocks.
"We do have the construction trades program, and the CNA program with Mrs. Shirley, our school nurse, who is also the teacher for that, and I know we've looked at welding for another option," Franks said. "The problems we have for that right now, is we don't really have a great place for it, and it would take a lot of money to get a nice enough, and big enough building to make that feasible."
In terms of continuing to work and share programs with other districts, Franks says she would hope to continue mutually beneficial partnerships, including a shared space for a welding program. Still, other communities must be willing to work with them as well.