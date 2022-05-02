(Glenwood) -- KMA News continues its "Meet the Candidates" series, featuring the candidates running in key countywide, legislative and congressional races in the June 7 Iowa Primary. Our first segment is the first of two reports on the race for the Mills County supervisor's Republican nomination, with incumbent Richard Crouch.
A lifelong Mills County resident, Crouch was first elected to the county board room in 2002. Now seeking his sixth term as a supervisor, Crouch says he enjoys his involvement in county government, because of the challenge the job presents.
"I like the challenge of helping the people," said Crouch, "and seeing that the county is driven in the right direction to keep improving it. We have a lot of rural housing development, and staff. We're going to have to develop some rural water areas for the simple reason of fire protection. We don't have the capability of hauling water instantly. There's a lot of issues that need to be faced."
Increased housing is but one uncompleted project Crouch supports. Another major initiative involves broadband internet expansion. He says COVID-19 demonstrated the need for improved high-speed internet services for only students, but businesses as well.
"This is something we felt that is very important for the people and residents of Mills County because of the pandemic that we had," he said, "and not being able to attend school. If this was covered in the whole county, where all the houses could be connected and pupils could do their education online, and besides all the people working from home, this gives the greater capability to do that."
As county officials look at possible revisions to the existing solar energy ordinance, Crouch says he support development of solar projects in Mills County, versus any proposed wind turbine projects.
"We have several companies looking in Mills County to do this," said Crouch. "I feel, myself, solar is a much clearer process than wind energy. Yes, it takes land and things out of the production, but we don't have all the problems with the rebuilding, redoing and all the problems that wind turbines create."
And, Crouch was among the supervisors recently voting in favor of a letter to the Iowa Utilities Board, stating the county's objection to the use of eminent domain for obtaining property for proposed carbon pipeline projects across western Iowa. You can hear the full interview with Richard Crouch here: