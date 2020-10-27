(Undated) -- KMA News continues its "Meet the Candidates" series, featuring the candidates running in key races in the November general election. Today's report features the Libertarian candidate in Iowa's U.S. Senate race, Rick Stewart.
Born in Postville in 1951, Stewart and his family moved to Maquoketa when he was eight. He graduated from Phillips Academy in Andover, Massachusetts in 1969, then later obtained a bachelors degree in ag mechanics from Kirkwood Community College. Stewart also holds an BA from Coe College in Cedar Rapids, and an MBA from Chicago University. He also founded Frontier Cooperative Herbs before he retired, and entered politics as a Libertarian. Stewart was the party's representative in the Iowa agriculture secretary's race in 2018.
Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Tuesday morning, Stewart says he's running for Senate because he's lost faith in both the Republican and Democratic parties.
"Libertarians, we take a little bit from the Democrats, and a little bit from the Republicans," said Stewart. "We take the good parts, of course. Basically, I think Libertarians represent all Iowans. We represent liberty and freedom, and individual responsibility, and taking care of our neighbors, not because we're forced to, but because that's what good people do. So, I think Libertarianism is the future this country. I hope it's the future of Iowa, too."
If elected, Stewart says he would work to end all wars--military and otherwise.
"The wars I'm talking about are all the foreign wars, but also the drug war," he said. "It's a total failure. We spent $2 trillion, and achieved absolutely nothing, but incarcerated a lot of people. And also, the tariff wars. A tariff is just an attack on Americans. The Chinese certainly never paid the tariff."
Stewart also calls for eliminating what he calls "economic nonsense" by balancing the budget, and reforming entitlement programs.
"I am going to protect all of the current recipients of those programs," said Stewart. "We're going to reform them by allowing young people to open what I call private accounts, just like they do in Sweden, so that the money that goes into those accounts, it'll be more like a 401-K, and less like a promise that can't be kept. The current promise, most unfortunately, is that our great grandchildren will pay the debt that we ran up."
Stewart also believes all policies regarding COVID-19 should be guided by scientists, and not politicians.
"This is a brand new disease, it's never been seen before," he said. "What we need to do is let the scientists guide us through this extremely difficult time. And, when I say scientists, I mean the epidemiologists who study the disease, itself--and eventually, we'll get a vaccine for it--but also the economists, because we cannot afford to ruin our economy just because we're all trying to protect ourselves from this particularly dangerous disease."
