(Des Moines) -- KMA News continues its "Meet the Candidates" series featuring candidates running in key races in Tuesday's general elections. Our next report shifts to the State Auditor's race and the Democratic incumbent Rob Sand.
Born and raised in Decorah in northeast Iowa, Sand graduated from Decorah High School in 2001. He later graduated from Brown University before attending the University of Iowa Law School. Sand served as Iowa's chief public corruption prosecutor in the Iowa Attorney General's Office for seven years, where he helped lead the discovery and prosecution of the largest lottery rigging scheme in American history and also prosecuted the Iowa Film Office Tax Credit scandal. Sand became Iowa's 33rd State Auditor in 2018 after defeating Republican incumbent Mary Mosiman. Sand ran unopposed in the June Iowa Primaries. Sand tells KMA News he ran for another term in hopes of continuing his office's efforts over the past four years.
"We've done what we said we were going to do," said Sand. "We added law enforcement officials to the office, we created a government efficiencies program that's doing so well that we've actually seen it copied by another state, and finally we've actually uncovered more misspent money in my first term than any other state auditor has in their first term."
On top of enjoying the work of holding those in power accountable, Sand says he hopes to continue to tackle the issue of partisanship within state and local levels of government.
"I think so often we get distracted by partisanship and by who has what letter behind their name," he said. "At the end of the day, the truth is that people in both parties abuse their power and that we have a broken two-party system that allows people to use their status as insiders to protect themselves and abuse regular people and taxpayers."
Additionally, he wants to continue to find ways to increase transparency in local or small governments across the state. However, Sand also intends to continue the work with his office's Public Innovation and Efficiencies, or PIE, program.
"The state of Mississippi has copied the program even though it's only two years old, and we also saw an increase from over 300 to over 500 local governments participating and an increase in the number of best practices they have in place to save money by about 20% from the first year to the second," said Sand. "This is a great program and I really do think long term, it's going to help local governments unlock hundreds of millions of dollars in savings and I want to continue to see it grow."
Ultimately, Sand says his experience in law enforcement through the attorney general's office brings some needed insight and perspective to the office.
"When I was at the attorney general's office prosecuting those cases, I had a couple of cases where the auditor's office put together a nice report and did a lot of good work, but it wasn't the kind of proof you need to prove something beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law," Sand explained. "We want to make sure that that sort of stuff doesn't happen in the future and so that's what we've been working at."
Sand will face Republican challenger Todd Halbur in Tuesday's election. Halbur defeated Mary Ann Hanusa in the June Iowa Primaries.