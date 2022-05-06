(Sidney) -- KMA News continues its "Meet the Candidates" series, featuring the candidates running in key countywide, legislative and congressional races in the June Iowa Primary. Today's segment features the first of four candidates running for two spots on the Fremont County Board of Supervisors' Republican ticket, Rodney Burge.
Born and raised in Fremont County, Burge worked 22 years at Manildra Milling in Hamburg. He currently assists his wife Stacy, who owns and operates the Farmer Daughter's flower shop in Sidney. The Burges have two children. Burge previous ran for a supervisor's position four years ago, but finished third in the GOP primary, and third again as an independent candidate in the November, 2018 general election. Four years later, Burge says public demand motivated him to make another try. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Friday morning, Burge says people he's talked to are unhappy with the current board.
"My wife said, 'maybe Fremont County's ready for a full-time supervisor,'" said Burge. "Somebody who's not got irons in the fire. They're not trying to farm. They're not trying to do everything for themselves, and that puts the county's stuff on the back burner, or it gets moved to the back burner because they've got to take care of their stuff first. So, we kicked it around a little bit, and we're going to be able to do that, so, if elected, Fremont County's going to have a full-time supervisor again."
If elected, Burge says he would be accessible to the public.
"If I'm elected, I want to be available for those people," he said. "So, if they call, and they have a problem, say, with water running down a road, and it's running down there right then, and if they can't get anything--if they talk to the engineer, and they feel like they're not getting anything done--they need somebody else to get a hold of, and somebody else to help them."
Burge calls wind turbines "a double-edged sword." While saying turbines add to the county's tax base, he believes they're a poor business venture for farmers in Fremont and Page counties.
"If I had a farm down there in the southeast corner where they want to put them--no, I probably would not be for putting one on my farm," said Burge. "If it comes down to if I'm elected, and I if have to vote on it, I would spend a lot of time down in that corner of the county, asking them what they want. And, if over 75% of those people tell me that they do want them, I will not vote to put them down there."
You can hear the full interview with Rodney Burge here:
Monday on "Meet the Candidates," we'll hear from the second of four candidates in the Fremont County supervisor's Republican race, Terry Graham.