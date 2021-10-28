(Shenandoah) -- KMA News continues its "Meet the Candidates" series, featuring the candidates running in key races in next Tuesday's general elections. Today's report features another Shenandoah mayoral candidate, Roger McQueen.
A Farragut native and a 1980 Farragut High School graduate, McQueen has been a Shenandoah resident since 1989. He has owned McQueen’s Cleaning Services since 1997, and has served the past eight years on the Shenandoah Park and Recreation Board. McQueen and wife of 39 years, Julie, have two grown children. McQueen was the first to announce his candidacy after incumbent Dick Hunt announced in April that he will not seek another term as mayor. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Thursday morning, McQueen says he brings a different perspective as a businessman to the mayor's race.
"I think running a small business for over 25 years," said McQueen, "being in a retail setting for a lot of years before that puts in a position to look at things a little differently. I've talked to a lot of people over the last six months in town. I've got a very good understanding of what they want, what their concerns are, what they feel the problems are. I've visited with a lot of different departments, city council and so forth. I just think I'm up to speed with what direction we need Shenandoah to go."
McQueen says he has no qualms with the city's current operations, and hopes to keep the line of communications open with department heads. On the subject of nuisance properties, McQueen believes the city needs to pressure owners of vacant business structures to address their issues.
"If these are commercial buildings, and so forth," he said, "and if we have out-of-state or even out-of-town owners on these properties, we need to get with them. They don't have to drive by it and see it like we do living in town. I think we need to be contact with them, get some pressure on them as far as either getting these fixed up, or letting us take them down, and so forth."
McQueen also says residential property owners and landlords have to take more pride in their dwellings. He favors hiring a city nuisance enforcement officer, and pledges to work with the city's housing committee in the effort to shore up the community's housing stock. Saying economic development is the mayor's responsibility, McQueen says he supports hiring a grantwriter for projects designed to lure prospective businesses and industries to the community. He also hopes to bring entrepreneurs to the community.
"There's a lot of young entrepreneurs out here that are looking for something," said McQueen. "We'll never have the Penneys or the Sears, and all that, but there's a lot of little niches out there that people want to do. If we bring those into the community, yeah, they may not hire 500 people, but business is business, and the more we get throughout town, the better we'll be."
You can hear the entire interview with Roger McQueen here: