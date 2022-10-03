(Undated) -- For the next month, KMA News presents "Meet the Candidates," a special series of reports featuring the candidates running in key area races in the November 8 general election. Our first segment features the first of two candidates running in Missouri's 12th State Senate District, which covers most of the state's northwest region, including Atchison, Nodaway, Holt, Gentry and Worth counties in KMAland.
Republican Rusty Black of Chillicothe is running for the Missouri Senate seat currently held by Dan Hegeman, who is stepping down due to term limits. Currently, Black is state representative in Missouri's 7th House District, which includes Grundy, Linn and Livingston counties. A retired educator, the 60-year-old Black taught high school agriculture classses for 33 years, including at Nodaway-Holt, Graham-Maitland, Skidmore, and Chillicothe. Black and his wife have four children and seven grandchildren. Black tells KMA News he and his wife decided he should run for the Missouri Senate in order to continue serving northwest Missouri.
"Being in Jeff City and working to advocate for people is something that both of us have done for a long time," said Black. "So, when the districts were redrawn in Missouri, and put Livingston County back into the northwest district--because we've spent 10 years in a central district in our state--we chose to try to do this. We thought it was something else if we could give back to the people of Missouri, and we hope we can do a good job."
If elected, Black says he would spend 50% of his time dealing with the state's appropriations and budget issues.
"Today, we're spending a tremendous amount of money out of government," he said. "Much of that comes from federal, but at the same time, the state of Missouri is doing very well economically, with our income, and trying to use that money as efficiently as possible. I know all of us say that when we do it, because we must continue to try to use money efficiently."
Black also says the state must do something to curb the exodus of health care workers.
"Health care's leaving as the population's declined," he said. "The opportunity for doctors to come back here that want to come back is difficult. So, we're trying to make the environment in northwest Missouri as positive as what government can for health care."
Black was among legislators returning to Jefferson City last month to pass Missouri Governor Mike Parson's comprehensive tax cut package. He believes the package is good for the state and its citizens.
"Like any of us paying taxes--even though I made my living off taxes--we don't enjoy paying those," he said. "This will provide some cut, and there's triggers within the bill that we passed that can allow the income tax break to continue to go down if there's adequate growth of revenue within our state."
You can hear the full interview with Rusty Black here:
Tuesday on "Meet the Candidates," we'll hear from Black's opponent in Missouri's 12th State Senate race, Democrat Michael Baumli.