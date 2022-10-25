(Nevada) -- KMA News continues its "Meet the Candidates" series, featuring the candidates running in key races in the November general elections. Today's report features the Democratic candidate in Iowa's 4th Congressional District race, Ryan Melton.
An Omaha native and Omaha Central High School graduate, Melton holds a bachelor's degree in history and political science at Iowa State University, and master's degree in history from the University of Kansas. Living in Nevada with his wife and two sons, Melton manages a Fortune 500 company with 19 employees. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Tuesday morning, Melton says he's running for Congress in order to give voters a choice in a district which now includes Fremont, Mills and Pottawattamie counties following redistricting. He says he made his decision after former Democratic nominee J.D. Scholten opted against a third campaign.
"My initial interest was more of, 'oh, I wonder who's going to run next,' not thinking it would be me," said Melton. "But by January of this year, a name still hadn't solidified. So, there was a real risk that a Democratic was still not going to be on the ballot in this race. So, my wife and I had a conversation, and decided that was just not acceptable, that we needed someone on the ballot representing our values, and amplifying the voices of those who normally go unheard."
Melton's campaign focuses on three "topline" issues. In addition to supporting public education, he's also concerned about proposed carbon sequestration projects. Melton opposed the use of eminent domain to acquire property for carbon pipeline projects.
"I don't believe that it's an intended use of it," he said. "Just with my values, I'm not in favor of using an instrument that takes land away from private landowners to enrich corporations."
Another issue involves reproductive rights. Calling the U.S. Supreme Court's decision overturning Roe V. Wade "unfortunate," Melton says even pro-life residents he's talked to are concerned about an outright abortion ban, excluding any exceptions for rape or incest, or when a woman's health is in danger.
"I've had a number of pro-life voters tell me that, hey, I used to be a nurse, or I used to be doctor before Roe," said Melton. "I dealt with a number of red blanket cases where people died in front of me, because we didn't have abortion as an option to protect them. So, people are surprised when I tell them that in the more conservative parts of the district that pro-life voters are also concerned about this. But, that certainly has been my experience."
You can hear the full interview with Ryan Melton here:
KMA News hopes to interview Melton's opponent, Republican Congressman Randy Feenstra, in the near future.