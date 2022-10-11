(Tarkio) -- KMA News continues its "Meet the Candidates" series, featuring the candidates running in key races in the November general election. Today's segment features the Republican incumbent in Missouri's 6th Congressional District, Sam Graves.
Seeking his 12th term in the U.S. House of Representatives, Graves graduated from Tarkio High School in 1982 and holds a degree in agronomy from the University of Missouri-Columbia's School of Agriculture. Graves was elected to the Missouri House in 1992 and the State Senate two years later, then was elected to Congress in 2000. As a lifelong Atchison County resident and longtime Tarkio-area farmer, Graves says he wants to continue representing northwest Missouri in Washington. Graves made his comments on KMA's "Morning Line" program Tuesday morning.
"My family, we've been farming for six generations in north Missouri," said Graves. "It's a very hard industry to represent, unless you have lived it, and are a part of it. I'm back here every single week, so I understand those issues--whether it's crumbling roads, rural broadband, rural health care--I live those every single day in the district. I understand them, and that's why I'm asking the folks in north Missouri to give me another term."
Graves says improving rural infrastructure is particularly important for area farmers.
"Those rural areas time, and time, and time again end up being forgotten about," said Graves. "It's the influence that comes from a lot of our urban area, with the pushback to try to steer those dollars into urban areas. So, we've got to pay attention to our rural areas."
Graves' other areas of concern include what he feels are excessive regulations, such as the Waters of the United States, or WOTUS rule, which faces a major U.S. Supreme Court test in the near future. The Tarkio Republican also says remaining issues from the Missouri River floods of 2019 must be addressed.
"So, we're struggling with realignment of the levee in some cases where the levees were taken out," he said. "and we've had such devastation that we actually have what's called scour holes as a result of the river. We're actually going to have to realign those levees in many cases. We also have to take some of the pinch points as a result of the levee, where it narrows the river down, and it creates those areas that ultimately fail all the time. So, those are the things that are lingering out there."
In terms of inflation, Graves believes decreased government spending will help lower food prices. And, he supports increased domestic oil and gas production to cut gas prices.
"You know, Mother Nature doesn't care where that oil comes from," he said. "But, what matters is that it comes from right here in the United States. We have the resources and we have the supply to last us generations, so we should be using it. That will bring prices down quicker than anything else."
You can hear the full interview with Sam Graves here:
Wednesday on "Meet the Candidates," we'll hear from the Democratic nominee in Missouri's U.S. Senate race, Trudy Busch Valentine.