(Undated) -- KMA News continues its "Meet the Candidates" series, featuring the candidates running in key races in the November general election. Today's report features the Republican incumbent in Missouri's 6th Congressional District, Sam Graves.
A lifelong resident of Northwest Missouri, and a longtime Tarkio-area farmer, Graves graduated from Tarkio High School in 1982 and holds a degree in agronomy from the University of Missouri-Columbia's School of Agriculture. Graves was elected to the Missouri House in 1992 and the State Senate two years later. He was elected to Congress in 2000. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Friday morning, Graves says he's running for his 11th term in Congress because he believes the 6th district--representing most of northern Missouri--is the best in the country, and that he enjoys helping people.
"Really, it's 51% helping people, and 49% doing legislation," said Graves. "It's very gratifying to do. Anything from something as simple as getting a World War II veteran his medals that he never received, to something very complex, like trying to get somebody their Social Security benefits, or their Medicare benefits that they're being shorted on. So, it's very gratifying."
Graves is also running for reelection because of some major issues, including the continuing recovery from the 2019 Missouri River flooding. The Tarkio Republican continues to push the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to rewrite its river management manuel to stress flood control over environmental protection and recreation.
"On the Missouri River, we have what we call a master manual," he said. "That's what directs the management of the river. There's seven competing priorities, which includes fish and wildlife. It includes the fishing industry on the reservior up north. It does include navigation and flood control--but they're not at the top of the list. And, we need to change that manual based on the way the system was developed."
Graves says issues related to transportation are also a priority. As ranking member of the House Transportation Committee, he says anything related to commerce is important to him.
"We have to have good bridges, we have to have good roads," said Graves. "We have to have a good transportation system. In rural districts like we have--for example, in southern Iowa and northern Missouri--you know, that makes it that much tougher, because we have long stretches of pavement and roads, and a lot of bridges to take care. and it stretches those budgets very, very thing. So, it's a constant process."
In terms of any future COVID-19 relief package, Graves favors assistance for small businesses impacted by closures related to the virus.
"I want a bill that's very specific to the purpose," he said, "that it's going to help folks out there that are struggling, small business owners that are struggling, that aren't allowed to open in so many parts of the country."
In our next "Meet the Candidates" report, we'll hear from the Democratic candidate in Iowa's red-hot U.S. Senate race, Theresa Greenfield. You can hear the full interview with Sam Graves on our "Morning Line" page, as well as here: