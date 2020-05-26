(Undated) -- KMA News continues its "Meet the Candidates" series, featuring the candidates running in key races in next Tuesday's Iowa Primary. Today's segment features the challenger in the race for two spots on the Mills County supervisors' Republican ticket, Sandi Winton.
Winton moved to Mills County 17 years ago with her husband Tom, who is stationed at Offutt Air Force Base in Bellevue. Prior to coming to Mills County, Sandi Winton served as director of marketing for the 509 Services Squadron at Whiteman Air Force Base near Knob Noster, Missouri. In addition to gaining her real estate license after arriving in Iowa, Winton has served as vice chair of the county's board of adjustment, and as a member of the county's compensation board. She has also led small business networking sessions in the county, and worked to raise funds to install electric services along Glenwood's square. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Monday morning, Winton says she originally considered running for a supervisor's spot four years ago. She says now is the time for her to assume a leadership role in the county.
"I took a county leadership class through the chamber," said Winton, "and, I took a couple of grant writing classes. I learned that Mills County was missing out on a lot of grant opportunities. Then, when the flood happened, I got to work closely with the flood survivors. I just saw a need for a strong, proactive person to get in there, and not be afraid to ask questions, and get some answers."
Most recently, Winton has worked in housing relocation efforts for flood survivors. She's also a member of the county's workforce and housing work group, and the state's longterm housing recovery team. She says one of her goals as a candidate is improving the county's housing stock following last year's flooding.
"A real issue is a shortage of housing," she said, "which the flood really highlighted that. We had a shortage of housing prior to the flood, and now it's even worse. There is housing in the works, and plans for building, but that doesn't go up overnight. So, it's going to take some time to get that established."
Winton says the county must also work with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to improve the condition of the county's levees--in order to avoid a repeat flooding incident in the future.
"We have to continue to be that squeaky wheel," said Winton. "We have to work with the corps, federal and state officials. We have to work with local levee and drainage districts, and we need to work across county lines, because their levee systems affect us, just like ours affect those below us. We're just got to make sure we're keeping our thumbs on that situation, and keep work on the levees in this nation."
Winton says the supervisors must also work with the county engineer to prioritize the county's infrastructure needs. Other items are on Winton's wish list, as well.
"Safety is a top priority," she said. "We need to make sure our first responders can get where they're needed to help people, and we really need to look at our rural water situation where needed. We need cell phone coverage--that needs to be better. We need high speed internet. There's infrastructure needs just like every county across the state."
You can hear the full interview with Sandi Winton here:
