(Glenwood) -- KMA News continues its "Meet the Candidates" series, featuring the candidates running in key countywide, legislative and congressional races in the June Iowa Primary. Today's segment features the challenger for the Mills County supervisor's Republican nomination, Sandi Winton.
Winton and husband Tony came to Mills County 19 years ago from Whiteman Air Force Base in Missouri, where she served as marketing director for the base's services squadron. After moving to Mills County, Winton worked with the Glenwood Chamber of Commerce, co-chaired the Glenwood RAGBRAI Committee in 2011, and served on a flood recovery committee focusing on housing issues. She also served as vice chair of the county's board of adjustment, and as a member of the county's compensation board. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Tuesday morning, Winton says she's running for supervisor because she has a "servant's heart," and enjoys working with the community.
"I think it's time to take that next step in that leadership role," said Winton, "and try to see what else I can do for the county. I like to problem solve, and if I see a problem, I love to try to fix it. And, if somebody comes to me with an issue, I don't want to say, 'that's a problem, but there's nothing we can do about it.' I want to see what we can do about it."
While saying the county is recovering from the devastating 2019 flooding, Winton adds more economic development is needed--not just in Glenwood, but in other communities.
"I would love to sit down with the people of Henderson, Emerson, Hastings, Silver City, Mineola--if they want economic development in their parts," she said. "If they do, Marco Floreani is the economic development director. He's a great guy--he works hard. He has a lot of knowledge. We need to really sit down and help these other communities bring economic development to their area--if they want that."
Winton says she's "not super excited" about possible wind turbine projects in the county--mainly because of their appearance.
"I personally don't want to look at them in our landscape," said Winton. "Mills County, the Loess Hills and Iowa, in general--it's so pretty, and it's beautiful. As you drive to Des Moines, you can't really concentrate on the beauty of the landscape, because all you see is windmills, everywhere. At night, it looks like there's just blinking lights everywhere."
However, she adds she's not opposed to solar energy development. You can hear the full interview with Sandi Winton here:
