(Clarinda) -- With the countdown to the November general elections underway, KMA News presents "Meet the Candidates," a series of special reports on the candidates running in key mayoral, city council and school board races. Today's report is the first in a series featuring the seven candidates running for two positions on the Clarinda School Board, Scott Honeyman.
Honeyman graduated from Essex High School in 2005, and holds bachelors degrees in science and psychology from Northwest Missouri State University. Honeyman has worked in Clarinda for the past 16 years, first with Clarinda Academy, then the Clarinda Correctional Facility. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Monday morning, Honeyman says several factors led to run for the board, including the recent turnover of staff members.
"Anytime you're trying to grow a team, or a goals-oriented institution," said Honeyman, "constant turnover is difficult to establish any type of consistency, whether it be early childhood education, whether it be sporting activities, extracurricular activities, just that leadership turnover. When it's constantly changing, there's no consistent direction, being able to build off some of the momentum and goals you've achieved previously. It's important to have continuity."
Honeyman also questions the vision for the former Shopko building purchased by the district for conversion into the Cardinal Innovation Learning Center.
"The vision for that building went from CTE, to maybe having Pella Windows coming," he said. "It's kind of been all over the board as to what it is. They're still deciding, trying to figure out what would make the most sense for that building, whether it be 7th or 8th grade. Putting a plan together, and making it realistic. Some of the greatest leadership need to decide was this a poor investment from the jump. Is this something that's realistic? Is it feasible? It is financially responsible, or do we need to look at a different approach, a different goal for it?"
Though Honeyman gives the district high marks for its handling of COVID-19, he believes Clarinda's test scores could improve. He cites the early elementary grades as a concern.
"We could be better," said Honeyman. "Early childhood development, some of those scores. Pre-education levels, we have to be better. We went from full-day preschool to half-day preschool. And now, there's some concerns as far as where they're at, how do we get caught up, how do we get back to the state average, and get past that, get beyond that, be a state leader in that pack."
In our next "Meet the Candidates" segment, we'll hear from another Clarinda School Board candidate, Patrick Hickey. You can hear the full interview with Scott Honeyman here: