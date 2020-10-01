(Undated) -- KMA News continues its "Meet the Candidates" series, featuring the candidates running in key legislative, countywide and congressional races leading up to the November 3rd general elections. Today's segment features the Democratic candidate in the Iowa House's 21st District, Shaun Kelley.
A longtime Union County farmer, Kelley worked for Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railroad for 43 years. Kelley and wife Cynthia have four children and 10 grandchildren. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Thursday morning, Kelley says he's running for the Iowa House because he believes his opponent, Republican incumbent Tom Moore, needed a challenger.
"I just don't find it to be a very democratic process to have one candidate," said Kelley. "I wish all the elections had multiple choices, so that the democratic process could run its course. Also, I've always had an interest in politics my entire life, and immersed in it one way or other. My family is very political."
As a candidate, Kelley's biggest concern is the continuing coronavirus pandemic's impact on Iowa. With projections of increase in cases this coming winter, Kelley believes more leadership is needed at the state level to address COVID-19-related issues.
"The issues are definitely trying to maintain a healthy population in Iowa," said Kelley. "We need leadership in that area. I feel like we failed in many ways. We could still see a recurrence of the same kind of lackadaisical attitude that we had back a hundred years ago with the Spanish Flu. So, we need leadership."
Kelley also believes there's a leadership gap in other areas of state government.
"We need to raise the bar," he said. "We need honesty and truthfulness in our government, and transparency. I think a lot of people who serve, serve for their own interest, and not for the public's interest."
Kelley is also focused on the economic. Though Iowa has low employment, he supports a living wage for workers.
"Even if you're employed, if you don't make enough money, and you're close to poverty, that does no one any good," said Kelley. "The majority of people in our country are either lower middle class, or lower income, and these are people, they are the engine that drive our economy. We have to take care of them."
