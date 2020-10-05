(Undated) -- KMA News continues its "Meet the Candidates" series, featuring the candidates running in key legislative, congressional and countywide races in the November general elections. Today's segment features the Democratic candidate in the Iowa House's 22nd District, Shawna Anderson.
A wife, mother and grandmother, Anderson is also a small business owner, operating a Council Bluffs hair salon with five stylists and one masseuse. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Monday morning, Anderson says she decided to run for the Iowa House after hearing some of her customers' stories over the years on a variety of topics.
"Being told by an Iowa teacher that she was going to quit her Master's program, because after Chapter 20 was gutted, she was no longer going to be compensated for that extra schooling," said Anderson, "to having a teacher coming into the salon from the Nebraska side, saying she's been warned they didn't want to become like Iowa over there--which is really gut-wrenching. Then, there was a lot of legislation being pushed through that's discriminatory towards LGBT people, and such as that. I think that it's time to work with some people who have some empathy and kindness there."
As a candidate, Anderson says she supports an increase in the state's minimum age for the first time in 12 years, and restoring collective bargaining rights stripped by lawmakers two years ago--especially for teachers.
"Right now, we can really tell how valuable those teachers are to us," she said, "not just as students, but as parents and our communities. Expanding health care--not only expanding the access to health care as far as coverage, but also expanding the health care for our rural communities. You know, we're losing a lot of health care centers, especially since the Medicaid privatization."
A universal health care supporter, Anderson says the state's current privatized Medicaid system has negatively impacted the state's health systems.
"I have spoken with quite a few Iowa doctors, and those who have clinics," said Anderson, "and, it is causing issues for the payment of those services. When we look at how many rural health care centers are closing in small Iowa towns, they can't remain open if they're not getting payment, and the privatization of Medicaid has really stalled those payments being made."
Calling the state's handling of COVID-19 "pretty deadly," Anderson questions the public health measures put in place to deal with the coronavirus outbreak--including the push for in-person education, rather than remote learning.
"I know those kids need to be there," she said. "They need to have in-person instruction for being open for in-person classes that would match up a little bit more with what the CDC is recommending. I believe in listening to the professionals who know what they're talking about, and have studied the subject for years. We've got these epidemiologists, and such--this is what they do, and I feel like we need to be listening to them a little bit more."
Tuesday on "Meet the Candidates," we'll turn our attention to the race for the Iowa House's 24th District, with a report on the Republican incumbent, Cecil Dolecheck. You can hear the full interview with Shawna Anderson on our "Morning Line" page, as well as here: