(Essex) -- With less than 100 days until the general election, a race is shaping up for the Page County Board of Supervisors First District seat.
Earlier this month, Jacob Holmes won the Republican nomination at a special convention after no candidate garnered the necessary 35% threshold in the June Primary. Also appearing on the ballot in November will be a candidate who is not affiliated with a party. Tim Johnson filed paperwork in March to run for the seat vacated by the upcoming retirement of Jon Herzberg. A fifth generation farmer east of Essex, Johnson holds a Bachelor's Degree in Accounting from the University of Northern Iowa and works as a Certified Public Accountant at Lashier, Bonefas, Baldwin and Company in Shenandoah. Johnson says he had been contemplating a run for the supervisor seat for some time.
"I really enjoyed my time when I was on the Essex School Board, functioning as a board, budgets, planning and all those things that go into that position," said Johnson. "It's a policy-development position. I hope to not react all the time. I would rather be a planning board."
Johnson says he is running unaffiliated because he doesn't believe party affiliation is good for county government. If elected, Johnson says he would like to see more long-range planning done at the county level.
"We've talked about a jail for a very long time in Page County," said Johnson. "Maybe it's really not a need, maybe that's why we really just talk about it. If it's a need, then it ought to be planned. It's not a two-year plan. It's something that should be planned over a period of time and then carried out and done. If it's in a 10-year plan, it shouldn't be 15 years before it's done. We should see some progress."
Wind turbines continue to be a hot subject in the county after the supervisors last year enacted a wind production ordinance that included a 1,500-foot setback from non-participating homes. Several citizens have raised concerns over the setback regulations and the ordinance as a whole in the county. Johnson says there are positives to having wind production in the county.
"To me, it's economic development," said Johnson. "We have an opportunity -- and it's the only big economic development that's going on in the county that I'm aware of right now. I definitely think the ordinance was written well. There's people who don't like it, and I understand that. There's people who flat-out do not want to see a windmill in the county. I respect their opinion, but I disagree."
Johnson says finding the right ordinance is a balancing act.
"There's benefits to the landowners, there's benefits to the county in the taxes that it will raise and there's benefits in jobs," said Johnson. "I don't know how many jobs it will create, but there will be well-paid people to maintain those towers for the next 30 years. I think there are benefits to everybody in the county. Some people would say it's not fair that one person gets one and one person doesn't and that everybody ought to get paid something. That's just not how it works out."
As a farmer, Johnson says secondary roads are an important issue to him. He says the condition of roads in the county varies widely from very good to very poor.
"As a supervisor, I would rather my road be the worst one in the county and be good," said Johnson. "It's not about making my road the best. I'm just observing the one I drive every day. There's gullies in the gravel down both sides of the road. Two cars cannot meet without one of them getting off in the gullies. I think that could be improved. But, it requires cleaning a road ditch and putting a crown in the road so that water runs off."
In addition to serving on the Essex School Board previously, Johnson has served on the Page County Farm Bureau Board of Directors and currently serves on the Farmers Telephone Company Board of Directors. You can find more information on Johnson by visiting timjohnsonforpagecounty.com. Johnson's full interview can be found below.
You can find more on his opponent -- Jacob Holmes -- on our previous Meet the Candidates segment prior to the June Primary.