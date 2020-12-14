(Red Oak) -- KMA News continues a special "Meet the Candidates" series, featuring the candidates running in Tuesday's special election for Montgomery County's district 1 supervisor's position. Today's report features the Republican nominee, Steven Berendes.
A Remsen native, Berendes attended Northwestern College in Orange City, then farmed on an acreage near Kingsley. After moving to Red Oak in 1991, Berendes bought and sold feeder cattle. He then started his own business, Heartland Livestock, in 2003. Berendes ran for the 1st district supervisor's position in 2014, but lost to Steve Ratcliff in the June primary. He was among three candidates who was interviewed for the seat after Rudy Kinard's passing in September. But, a committee of three county officials appointed Charla Schmid to the board. Berendes then received the Republican nomination in a special convention. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Monday morning, Berendes says his interest in county government led him to run in the special election.
"I've always had an interest in county politics," said Berendes, "and just exactly how are money is spent, and where it's spent, and that's always been an interest to me."
Calling himself "a true conservative," Berendes says his experience makes him the best candidate for the job.
"I have been in contract negotiations, and in my positions with different companies, have had to set up budgets," he said. "I been involved in every facet of the finance business. I was treasurer for my church in Red Oak here for eight years. So, I believe I have the background here that could be very beneficial as a supervisor."
Berendes says his main goal if elected supervisor is to keep county spending at a minimum.
"I just think there's been some decisions made in the past," said Berendes. "I'm not going to mention any particular one, but I think there could have been some money saved on those projects, and still have the services that we had to have."
In addition to overseeing the county's budget practices, Berendes also hopes to be involved in other county departments.
"As a county supervisor," he said, "you look over secondary roads. There's a number of different agencies that the county supports, and attends their regular meetings. I guess mental health is one area that I've always had some interest in. Those are some of the areas that I believe I can be very helpful in."
You can hear the full interview with Steven Berendes on our "Morning Line" page at kmaland.com. Polls are open at the Montgomery County Fairground's Gold Building in Red Oak Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.