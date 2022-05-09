(Riverton) -- KMA News continues its "Meet the Candidates" series, featuring the candidates running in key races in the June Iowa Primary. Today's segment features another of the four candidates seeking two Fremont County supervisor's Republican nominations, Terry Graham.
A Sidney High School and Peru State College graduate, Graham served in the National Guard for 21 years. He also worked at Shenandoah's Pella and Eaton facilities, as well as a part-time bus driver, substitute teacher and track coach with the Sidney School District. Graham previously served as a supervisor from 2017-to-2020. Currently self employed, Graham says he became involved with organizations such as the Southwest Iowa Planning Council and the Shenandoah Chamber and Industry Association. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Monday morning, Graham says he wants to rejoin the board to address some of the issues identified with those affiliations.
"When I got off the board in 2020, I was still active with those agencies," said Graham. "One of the things we really identified was we really need housing in Fremont County. We need viable housing in order to make everything work."
Graham says he's "on the fence" on whether wind turbine projects should be allowed in Fremont County.
"As a supervisor, I don't want to tell a small business or farm unit how to do their business," said Graham. "It's a matter of having a good contract, a sound contract and a corporation that's long lasting--a long setting corporation that's reliable."
And, Graham favors solar energy projects IF they provide another tax revenue source for the county. Graham adds the county must be fiscally responsible when it comes to road and infrastructure improvement projects.
"I feel like in my first term, I was very responsible in representing the people of Fremont County," said Graham, "and being a person that was fiscally responsible with their tax dollars. And, we need to sit down with the county engineer to come up with a five-year plan, and a longterm plan, to address these issues."
You can hear the full interview with Terry Graham here:
Tuesday on "Meet the Candidates, we'll hear from another Fremont County supervisor's GOP candidate, Clint Blackburn.