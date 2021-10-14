(Red Oak) -- KMA News continues its "Meet the Candidates" series, featuring the candidates running in key races in the November general elections. Today, we turn our attention to competitive races in the city of Red Oak, with a report on the incumbent in the Ward 2 council race, Terry Koppa.
A Red Oak resident since 2005, Koppa has worked at Montgomery County Memorial Hospital since 2011--first as a network administrator, then as information system manager. Prior to that, he worked as IT engineer with Heartland Solutions. Koppa holds an associate's degree in management information systems at Southwestern Community College and bachelors and masters degrees in management information systems from Bellevue University. Koppa and his wife have four children. Appointed to fill the vacancy left by Tony Wernike's resignation in July, 2019, Koppa was later elected to a full two-year term in November of that year. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Thursday morning, Koppa says he's running for another term to give back to the city, and continue the "good stuff" the council has accomplished over the past few years.
"We've been doing a lot of road projects here in Red Oak," said Koppa. "We had some progress on 8th Street, and also, a lot of progress is being made on Eastern currently. We've also disposed of a lot of nuisance properties, and got that back into the taxpayer's hands, so we can help generate more revenue for the city."
Calling the condition of the city's streets "poor," Koppa says more infrastructure improvements are needed. He believes it goes hand in hand with upgraded housing in the community.
"I was talking to a gentleman just the other day from Bellevue that was looking for housing," he said. "We need new housing development, and to do that, we need infrastructure to support that. By doing that, we'll bring new businesses in, and continue to grow our city."
While saying the city needs improved broadband internet services, Koppa believes residents shouldn't have to pay for it.
"I think we have to be intelligent about how we get fiber to the home," said Koppa. "Working with our local communications and ISP, I think we can get this accomplished, and not make the citizens pay for it. I don't think taking a bond out for a couple million dollars to provide services such as internet is what the citizens really want."
You can hear the full interview with Terry Koppa here: