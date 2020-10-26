(Undated) -- KMA News continues its "Meet the Candidates" series, featuring the candidates running in key races in the November general elections. Today, we turn our attention to the hotly-contested Iowa U.S. Senate race, with a report on the Democratic candidate, Theresa Greenfield.
Born and raised on a farm near Bricelyn, Minnesota, Greenfield attended Iowa Lakes Community College and Iowa State University before graduating from Minnesota State University in Mankato with a bachelor's degree in design and human development. A longtime businesswoman, Greenfield most recently served as president of the Des Moines commercial real estate firm Colby Interests in 2012. Greenfield and husband Steve Miller have four children--two from her previous marriage to her first husband, electrician Rodney Wirtjes, who was killed in an accident in 1988. Greenfield defeated four other candidates in the June Democratic primary. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Monday morning, Greenfield says her experiences make her the best candidate for the U.S. Senate. She's also running because of "jobs that need to be done."
"We've got an awful lot of jobs that aren't getting done," said Greenfield. "I believe we're living in these most consequential times. From the pandemic, to the derecho, to farm bankruptcies, to seniors being gouged for prescription drug costs, Iowans are facing tough times. And, I certainly understand those struggles."
Regardless of whether the U.S. Supreme Court repeals all or part of the Affordable Care Act, Greenfield says the measure needs to be strengthened and enhanced. She calls for the inclusion of a public option for those without health care.
"Certainly during COVID, too many folks that have lost their jobs have lost their employer-based coverage," she said. "That public option will recreate competition, it will drive down prices, but it will also make sure Iowans get the coverage they need. So, we're going to start doing that."
Greenfield also calls for negotiations with Medicare to lower prescription drug costs.
"Our seniors, they are getting gouged," said Greenfield. "I talk to them across the state, folks that can't afford their insulin. Of course, I also talk to moms who can't afford inhalers for their kids. So, we're going to take action on health care, and be able to react on health care whatever the Supreme Court may or may not decide."
Greenfield says Congress has failed to provide additional COVID-19 relief. In addition to support for small businesses, she calls for steps to battle the virus.
"We need to make sure we're following those public health guidelines," she said. "We need a statewide mask mandate. We've got to invest in testing, tracing, PPE. I get calls for nurse who are still wearing the same mask for double shifts. We've got make sure that we have all the PPE we need, so that our essential folks can work safely, and that our businesses can open safely."
Tuesday on "Meet the Candidates," we'll hear from the Libertarian candidate in Iowa's U.S. Senate race, Rick Stewart. You can hear the full interview with Theresa Greenfield on our "Morning Line" page, as well as here: