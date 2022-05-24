(Clive) -- KMA News continues its "Meet the Candidates" series, featuring the candidates running in key races in the June 7 Iowa Primary. Today's report features the second of two candidates seeking the Iowa State Auditor's Republican nomination, Todd Halbur.
Born and raised in Carroll, and a 1985 Carroll High School graduate, Halbur earned a business degree from the University of Iowa in 1989. For the past 20 years, Halbur and wife Diane have lived in Clive, where they own a school supply distribution company. In addition to banking and finance experience with Norwest Bank, Wells Fargo and U.S. Bank, he's also served as CFO of the Iowa Alcohol Beverages Division. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Tuesday morning, Halbur says he's running for the state auditor's GOP nomination because the post needs someone with CPA, banking and financial experience.
"From 1967 to 2018, when Rob Sand took over, all of those were Republicans," said Halbur. "And, they were CPAs. Now, I'm not a CPA, either. But, I believe Iowa needs an auditor that has the financial background and the qualifications that I have as a prior banker and a CFO of a large state agency of Iowa."
If elected, Halbur says he would abide by chapter 11 of the Iowa Code, which states all governmental agencies must be audited yearly. Halbur says the state auditor must serve as the taxpayer's watchdog.
"Taxpayers and Iowans want to know how their money is spent properly--according to state code," he said. "That's what chapter 11 of the state auditor is. And, I think the role of the auditor is to fall within those guidelines, and follow it according to the rules, regulations, laws and contractual agreements of what's on the books--and that's what you're audited against."
Halbur says he would also increase education and training for employees on the financial front lines in stopping waste, fraud and abuse.
"It's not just the auditor's role of stopping that," said Halbur. "By the time the auditors find it, it's took late. I think there could be more educational training and so forth across all governmental agencies. And, I think it starts there, because the eyes and ears of all employees know what's right and wrong, and they have to be equipped with identifying those, and when they do see it, how to appropriately identify it, and recommend either corrective action to someone, and go forward."
You can hear the full interview with Todd Halbur here:
Next on "Meet the Candidates," we'll turn our attention to the race for the U.S. Senate Democratic nomination, with a report on the first of three candidates, Dr. Glenn Hurst.