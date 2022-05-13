(Shenandoah) -- KMA News continues its "Meet the Candidates" series, featuring the candidates running in key countywide, legislative and statewide races in the June 7 Iowa Primary. Today's segment features the challenger in the race for the Page County 2nd district supervisor's Republican nomination, Todd Maher.
A 1989 Shenandoah High School graduate, Maher is a 25-year employee at Shenandoah’s Pella Corporation plant, where he currently serves as a continuous improvement technician specializing in cost savings and efficiencies. He also served various positions with the Shenandoah Volunteer Fire Department for the past 19 years--most recently as captain. Maher and wife Mandy live on an acreage east of Shenandoah. They have two children. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Friday morning, Maher says he believes he could bring his Pella experience to work for the county in terms of saving money.
"I would say my skill set is I'm bringing a lot of looking at waste--how to drive waste out of processes, and learning to be more efficient," said Maher. "If you think about the environment we're in right now, it's very crucial that we're not doing any wasteful spending, and we really think and calculate where we're spending our tax dollars, and how to get the most out of our tax dollars."
Like other residents, Maher is concerned about proposed wind turbine projects in the county. While saying he won't tell a landowner not to locate a turbine on their property, Maher wants stricter regulations for wind energy projects.
"Our setback rules, I believe, need to come off the property line, versus the foundation of a property," he said. "I think that the small land acreage owners need to have protections that the nonparticipating landowners need to have protections. And, we need to make sure that we're doing everything possible to make them come safe if they come to the county, and make sure they come the right way."
Likewise, Maher says the county must take a hard look at whether solar energy projects should be allowed.
"Esthetically, solar is a little bit less intrusive, as far as looking at a landscape, and taking up beautiful views, and being detrimental to the neighboring acreages," said Maher. "But, we also have to think that you're taking farmland out of production in order to host those, and we really have to think about that."
While saying he favors construction of a new county jail, Maher believes county officials should review similar facilities constructed in other surrounding counties to ensure Page County's project is done right.
"Fremont County and Taylor County have new jails recently," he said. "You know, I think we could piggyback off of some of those ideas, and see what works and what doesn't, and make sure that we're putting the best plan together before we spend a whole lot of time and money on something that maybe falls through, and we don't get it done."
You can hear the full interview with Todd Maher here:
Our next "Meet the Candidates" segment features the first of two candidates running for the Republican nomination in the Iowa House's new 17th district, Devon Wood.