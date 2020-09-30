(Undated) -- KMA News continues its "Meet the Candidates" series, featuring the candidates running in key legislative, congressional and countywide races in the November general elections. Today, we turn our attention to the race for the Iowa House's 21st District seat with a report on the Republican incumbent, State Representative Tom Moore.
A 33-year education veteran, Tom Moore served 26 years as a teacher and coach in the Griswold School District, and seven years at Grinnell. He's also a former Griswold School Board member, and also served as a high school wrestling official and softball umpire until his retirement last year. Moore was first elected to the Iowa House in December, 2015 to fill the seat held by the late Jack Drake. He was elected to a full term in 2016, and reelected in 2018. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Wednesday morning, Moore says he's seeking a third term in the Iowa House because of his interest in government as a teacher, and that he enjoys serving in the legislature.
"It's just always been a bucket list thing for me to continue to do this," said Moore. "It's not that I have an agenda, and that I have work that I have to do. I just enjoy the political the lawmaking process."
Moore is also seeking another two years to push through two specific bills. One is the so-called nonmedical switching bill, which would prevent insurance companies from switching medical coverage to a different plan--especially for individuals with preexisting conditions.
"In most cases, we're talking about epilepsy patients, or diabetic patients, those type of things," he said. "The insurance companies have their ability to switch their medication to a generic or different medication. This nonmedical switching would not allow that without authorization. That's an important bill those for those that are on their medication, are stable, and do not want to be switched."
Another bill Moore favors is the so-called "bottle bill." Among other things, the bill would increase the amount of money retailers or redemption centers receive from collecting deposit bottles, in order to stay in business.
"Our redemption centers are just barely hanging on," said Moore, "as far as their ability to keep their doors open, because we're at a nickel (deposit), and we've been at a nickel since the bottle bill was initiated. Whether it is we have to go to a dime, or whether we have to increase the amount of that nickel, the redemption centers only get a penny."
Moore also supports Governor Kim Reynolds' public health initiatives dealing with COVID-19, including mandating in-person education. However, the Griswold Republican believes increasing teacher pay will be a priority in the next legislative session, because of the additional duties teachers are handling during the coronavirus crisis. He says he sees it in his own home.
"My wife is a reading instructor," said Moore, "and, she's working tirelessly. I'm going to say she's probably averaging anywhere from 12-to-14 hours a day during the school day, during the school week. And then weekends, she's putting time in because they're hybrid."
Thursday on "Meet the Candidates," we'll hear from Moore's opponent in the Iowa House's 21st District race, Democrat Shaun Kelley. You can hear the full interview with Tom Moore on our "Morning Line" page, as well as with the webstory here: