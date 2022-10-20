(Nodaway) -- KMA News continues its "Meet the Candidates" series, featuring the candidates running in key races in the November general election. Today, we shift our focus to the race for the Iowa Senate's 19th district, which covers Adams, Cass, Montgomery, Page, Ringgold and Taylor counties, plus all but the northeastern section of Union County. Today's report features the Republican incumbent, State Senator Tom Shipley.
An Iowa State University graduate, Shipley spent three years as a vocational agriculture instructor with the Fremont-Mills School District. He then joined Land O'Lake's feed division, working with grain elevators in Stanton, Villisca, Clarinda and Red Oak. Shipley then served as a legislative liaison for the Iowa Cattleman's Association before rejoining Land O'Lakes as a beef specialist. Following then-State Senator Hubert Houser's retirement, Shipley was elected to the legislature in 2014. Now seeking a third term in the Iowa Senate, Shipley says he's running for reelection in order to give the Statehouse a rural voice. Shipley spoke on KMA's "Morning Line" program Thursday morning.
"I think people understand that I'm going to represent the people in my district," said Shipley, "or give them a voice in critical issues, especially along the lines of education funding. I would still like to keep doing that."
Another area of concern for Shipley is infrastructure improvements. He cites a recent project in Adams County as an example of the need to shore up the state's roads and bridges.
"It's a long process," he said. "I know recently that there was a bridge replaced with a culvert here in Adams County. It was the combination of city, county and state dollars. That project took the better part of five years, from the state to the finish. It just got done and opened up a month ago, It takes time to do that, but somebody needs to speak on behalf of that."
Shipley is also concerned about rural issues. He opposes the use of eminent domain for projects such as Summit Carbon Solutions' proposed Midwest Express carbon dioxide pipeline planned for a good portion of western Iowa.
"Using eminent domain is not something I'd support to complete this project," said Shipley. "We had a bill to do exactly that, but somehow it didn't come up--and I was disappointed in that. But, the use of eminent domain for that is not something I've been in favor of at all."
Shipley also says more health care providers are needed in rural parts of the state. You can hear the full interview with Tom Shipley here:
Our next "Meet the Candidates" report features the Democratic challenger in the Iowa Senate's 9th District race, Trip Narrup.