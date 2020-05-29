(Undated) -- KMA News continues its "Meet the Candidates" series, featuring the candidates running in key races in Tuesday's Iowa Primary. Today's segment features the challenger in the race for the Mills County sheriff's Republican nomination, Travis Oetter.
Born and raised in Omaha, Oetter has been a Mills County resident for 20 years. Oetter and wife of 21 years, Mindy, have three children. After graduating from the Omaha Police Academy in 1996, Oetter served various positions in the Omaha Police Department, including uniform patrol, K-9 officer handling and detective. He also served on the department's felony assault and homicide units before retiring from Omaha Police in May of 2019. After working eight months as security manager at Boys Town, Oetter says he decided to run for Mills County sheriff as a new challenge. Oetter spoke about his decision on KMA's "Morning Line" program Friday morning.
"I felt like I accomplished everything I set out to do in Omaha," said Oetter, "and, I needed a new and exciting challenge. So, after many long discussions with my entire family, we decided to go ahead and give it a go, anyway.
"I'm proud of this county, I'm proud of the people in it, and I'm ready to take the sheriff's department to the next level," he added."
Oetter says one of the issues he hopes to address as sheriff concerns drugs. Oetter believes his experience in Omaha investigations will aid the county's efforts in curbing the illegal drug trade.
"Any good law enforcement officer can find personal use," said Oetter. "At times, it just falls into your lap. That's great to put people in jail for that. However, in order to make a big dent in things, you need to make an initial arrest, find their dealer, find their supplier, in other words, work you way up the chain. That's the only way you can pilfer it out of the community. So, the tactics I used and taught would be beneficial, as far as the drug issue goes."
Oetter also proposes to increase the department's staffing.
"I would like to go ahead and increase staffing in the Mills County Sheriff's Department to eventually have a full-time investigator," he said. "Because, I feel like the investigations, they go out and take an initial report, and then they just don't have the manpower to follow through with that investigation--even simply if it's getting people's stolen property back. So, any major crime that would occur in Mills County would have a dedicated investigator. That investigator would also conduct the followups for various other cases."
You can hear the full interview with Travis Oetter here:
KMA News attempted to contact incumbent Sheriff Eugene Goos for a similar "Meet the Candidates" interview. But, calls were not returned.