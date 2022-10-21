(Villisca) -- KMA News continues its "Meet the Candidates" series, featuring the candidates running in key races in the November general elections. Today's report features the Democratic candidate in the Iowa Senate's 9th District, Tripp Narup.
A Villisca native and resident, Narup worked in the medical publishing business for more than two decades before moving back to the community. Narup has served on the Villisca City Council for the past two and a half years. In addition, he's also president of the Rialto Theater Board of Directors, and runs a non-profit art gallery in Villisca. He also serves as treasurer of the Montgomery County Democratic party, is a member of the Montgomery County trails group. Narup won the Democratic nomination in a convention this summer. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Friday morning, Narup says he's running for the Statehouse in order to give voters a choice this election.
"When I went to vote in the primary, I realized that I had nobody to vote for," said Narup. "I thought, well, somebody should do something about this. Then, I looked in the mirror and thought, well, I guess it ought to be me."
Education is one of Narup's biggest issues. He says an increase in supplemental state aid can be achieved by repealing the flat personal income tax rate of 3.9% approved in the 2022 Iowa Legislative Session.
"A flat tax is going to cost us $1.8 billion," he said. "So, that's siphoning money out of the public treasury, and most of it is going to go to millionaires. Millionaires are basically getting a 4% windfall through the flat tax. You're average working folks, they're not going to see much out of it. If you want to give working folks a flat tax, by all means, do it. But, you don't need to be giving millionaires a 4% tax cut--that's just crazy."
Narup also opposes Governor Kim Reynolds' proposed school scholarship program for private institutions--which died in this past year's session. Like other candidates, he opposes using eminent domain to secure property for carbon pipeline projects planned for the region.
"What eminent domain should be used for is the public good," said Narup. "That's what it's set up for. The CO2 pipeline is simply going to make a handful of people rich. It's a bad idea. It's not proven technology. I don't know of a single farmer who wants a pipeline going through their field--not one."
Narup also opposes the state's proposed fetal heartbeat law banning abortions after six weeks. You can hear the full interview with Tripp Narup here:
Monday on "Meet the Candidates," we'll hear from the Democratic incumbent in Iowa's 3rd Congressional District race, Cindy Axne.