Today's report features the Democratic candidate in Missouri's U.S. Senate race, Trudy Busch Valentine.
Busch-Valentine is the daughter of Gertrude Buholzer Busch and August "Gussie" Busch Jr., the founder of Anheiser-Busch. After growing up with six siblings at Grant's Farm, Busch-Valentine graduated from St. Louis University with a nursing degree in 1980, and worked at the Salvation Army Residence for Children. She also holds a master of arts in pastoral studies from the Aquinas Institute of Theology. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Wednesday morning, Busch-Valentine says she's running for the Senate seat currently held by the retiring Roy Blunt in order to continue her service to Missourians.
"I've been involved in nursing almost my entire life," said Busch-Valentine. "I worked with all sorts of people and kids through their most challenging times, and now I want to take that experience to Washington to work together, to get things done, and serve with honesty, integrity, decency and compassion."
Busch-Valentine says she's also concerned about the U.S. Supreme Court's decision overturning Roe V. Wade, and wants to protect womens' freedom of choice in terms of abortions.
"The freedom to choose is so important," she said. "I believe people deserve to make their own private health care decisions without government mandates--and that includes decision regarding abortion and birth control. We cannot take away a right we've had for 50 years. We must move forward with more autonomy, and equality for all."
She also believes China should be prohibited from acquiring U.S. farmland.
"I've owned a Missouri farm for over 30 years," said Busch-Valentine. "I think it's just plain wrong. It creates a major national security risk, and threatens our food supply. It's also helping drive up food prices, and it's making really hard for our small family farmers to compete."
Busch-Valentine says one way to curb inflation is to lower the costs of health care--particularly prescription drug prices.
"Two out of three families are living paycheck to paycheck," she said. "We can't have families choosing between rent and childcare, or senior citizens choosing between medicine and groceries. We absolutely need to do everything we can to bring costs down--particularly the cost of health care, prescription drugs and child care. I think insulin should be capped at $35 a month for the 30 million Americans living with diabetes."
KMA News has reached out to the campaign of Republican candidate Eric Schmitt, but has yet to schedule a "Meet the Candidates" interview.