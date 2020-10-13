(Undated) -- KMA News continues its "Meet the Candidates" series, featuring the candidates running in key races in the November 3rd general election. Today's report features the Democratic challenger in the Fremont County sheriff's race, Zac Buttercase.
A Sidney High School graduate, Buttercase joined the U.S. Army at age 17. From 2005-to-'07, Buttercase was deployed in Iraq with the 133rd Infantry Battalion. Following his deployment, Buttercase served as Shenandoah police officer from 2008 until he was sent to Afghanistan with the Iowa National Guard's 168th Infantry Battalion in 2010 and 2011. Upon returning to the U.S., Buttercase worked with Red Oak Police, then joined the Fremont County Sheriff's Office in 2014. Buttercase lost to incumbent Kevin Aistrope in the June Republican primary by only 157 votes. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Tuesday morning, Buttercase says the closeness of the results prompted him to seek the Democratic Party's nomination at a special convention.
"After the primary, it was a real easy decision for me to approach the Democratic convention committee, and ask if they'd be interested in a nomination," said Buttercase. "That's due to such a small margin of victory. So, that told me that Fremont County wasn't giving up on me, so there was no way that I would be able to give up on them, and try to keep on going to address some of these complex issues that we have."
One of the issues Buttercase is addressing involves implementing 24-hour law enforcement coverage that he says is fair to the entire county.
"We have two major contracts between Sidney and Hamburg," he said. "Those are covering eight hours total, when we already have two hours of no law enforcement coverage in the county at all. So, basically, if you're a resident of those other cities, you're already down 10 hours without law enforcement. Ten hours in the day, already, to cover the county and be shorthanded for the last year-and-a-half because four deputies--four good deputies--have left. And, that's not fair to the citizens, at all."
Another issue involves improving community policing. Buttercase says that's connected to increasing the sheriff's department's visibility.
"If you don't know your local law enforcement," said Buttercase, "then, how can your local law enforcement know best how to serve your needs. I will make sure that the deputies are visible, make sure everybody knows who the deputies are, and work everyday to serve the residents and the businesses who put their trust into us."
Buttercase says the third issue involves implementing policies and procedures--something he claims the department currently lacks.
"Law enforcement is under incredible scrutiny in today's climate," he said. "Finding that balance between providing thorough direction, and supporting deputies in the decision-making--that's very crucial. And, my background in the military and law enforcement will lead to improved policies and guidelines to maintain the integrity of the office, and provide consistency and expectations of my staff."
In addition, Buttercase hopes to improve the sheriff's office's youth involvement, and implement what he calls "ethical budget spending." In our next "Meet the Candidates" segment, we'll turn our attention to the Fremont County supervisor's race, with a report on the Republican candidate, Chris Clark. You can hear the full interview with Zac Buttercase on our "Morning Line" page, as well as here: