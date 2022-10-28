(Des Moines) -- KMA News continues its "Meet the Candidates" series, featuring the candidates running in key races in the November general election. Today's report features the Republican challenger in Iowa's 3rd Congressional District race, State Senator Zach Nunn.
A Southeast Polk High School graduate, Nunn served in the Iowa House of Representatives from 2015-2019 and is now a member of the Iowa Senate. Nunn joined the Air Force in 2002 and flew over 700 hours of combat missions during three deployments to the Middle East. He is currently a Lieutenant Colonel with the Iowa Air National Guard. Nunn defeated two other challengers to win the 3rd district's GOP nomination in the June Iowa Primary. Foreign policy is a major focus of his campaign. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Friday morning, Nunn says foreign policy mistakes by the Biden Administration have created an energy crisis in this country.
"When we allow autocrats--whether those autocrats are in Moscow, Beijing, or as we're seeing today in Tehran in the country of Iran, that has a ripple threat on our entire county," said Nunn, "and becomes a direct threat to farmers being able to get fertilizer at regional prices, or the cost of diesel. You know, we only have 23 days left of diesel reserves left in the country right now. That stops farmers in the fields, it stops trucks on the roads, it stops trains from delivering food to all of our communities."
Nunn believes Iowa's regional approach to mental health issues is a model for nationwide services. He also supports new innovations for health care, and price transparency for prescription drugs.
"That means making sure your local pharmacist has access to not only telemedicine, like we did here in Iowa, but you truly know the cost of what both the patient and the provider, or doctor in this case, are paying," he said, "so that the insurance companies can't run away and jack up prices well beyond what the costs of drugs are."
However, Nunn opposes a public option to health care, saying private options should be maintained. He's also against any changes or elimination of Social Security, Medicare and Medicaid. On the issue of gun control, Nunn supports Iowa Amendment 1, which would place Second Amendment language into the state's constitution. He also backs other approaches to curbing gun violence, including increased support for local law enforcement, improved mental health care services, and enforcing existing gun laws.
"Let's enforce the laws already on the books effectively," said Nunn. "We can't have county attorneys in certain counties have a revolving door for criminals who should be spending time in prison back out on the streets, and then committing violence. We've got some really good success stories here of how we combated it. I'd like to see those replicated not just in other states, but ideally at the federal level."
You can hear the full interview with Zach Nunn here:
Our next report features the Republican incumbent in Iowa's U.S. Senate race, Senator Charles Grassley.