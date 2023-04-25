(Sidney) - Official city business came to a halt in Sidney last night after a failure to approve the agenda.
The Sidney City Council was expected to meet in a regular workshop session Monday. However, the council never made it to official business and adjourned due to none of the four council members present putting forward a motion to approve the agenda. Councilman Ken Myers was the lone member absent. Councilman Justin Shirley expressed frustrations with the preparation of the agenda for the council meetings as his primary reason for not putting forward a motion.
"The agenda is not how the council wished the agenda to be -- we submitted our agenda items according to resolution 2020-4 and (Mayor Ken Brown) has changed the agenda for the second council meeting in a row," said Shirley. "And I won't approve the agenda because it is not the agenda that we submitted."
Thus, in previous meetings, the council has also explored the possibility of moving the duty and other day-to-day operations to a new city manager position.
Some of the items initially planned for Monday's agenda included discussions over parking limits on the city square, updates on various city-owned properties that are currently being cleaned up and inspected, discussions on franchise fees for charging stations and utility companies, the hiring of an assistant city pool manager, and an update from JEO Consulting on Birch Street and city hall repairs. Councilman Anne Travis she would like to see action as soon as possible on parking limits primarily due to public interest and to avoid the conversation from dragging out any further.
"All these people showed up (tonight)," she said, "and we have been on this parking issue since before the February 27 meeting and we have not come to a conclusion."
The council does plan to meet in a special session on Wednesday at 6 p.m. primarily to address Brown's veto of the council's original approval of the fiscal year 2024 budget. Local municipalities are required to have their budgets certified by Sunday. However, council members did not confirm whether all of the items from Monday's agenda would be moved to Wednesday or pushed to the first council meeting in May.