(Red Oak) -- Montgomery County officials are following set procedures to fill a vacant supervisor's position.
As required by the Iowa Code, a committee of the county's auditor, recorder and treasurer will hold a public meeting Wednesday morning at 8:30 to discuss the vacancy in the 1st district supervisor's spot created by the recent passing of Rudy Kinard. County Auditor Stephanie Burke says the committee will explore the options available.
"During the meeting on Wednesday," said Burke, "we will decide if we want to appoint somebody, or hold a special election at the earliest practical date. The appointment shall be made within 40 days, so we will be going over the timeline, the options, and go from there. So, after Wednesday, we will be getting in touch with how to proceed with filling the vacancy."
The person selected will fill the remainder of Kinard's term, which expires with the November, 2022 elections. Participation via ZOOM is strongly encouraged. Contact the Montgomery County Auditor's Office at 712-623-5127 for more information.