(Clarinda) -- Plans to start the school year in Clarinda will be detailed at a series of meetings with stakeholders the next two weeks.
Two special meetings have been set on the Clarinda School District's Return to Learn plan. Each district was required to submit plans to the Iowa Department of Education by July 1st on opening the 2020-21 school year amid the continuing coronavirus pandemic. Clarinda School Superintendent Chris Bergman tells KMA News the first meeting takes place Monday at 6 p.m. at the Clarinda Middle School Commons. Members of the district's planning team--including Clarinda's School Improvement Advisory Committee, or SIAC--are asked to attend.
"We have notified those members about this opportunity," said Bergman. "We would really appreciate it if they would join us. Beyond that particular group, we wanted to make sure that we had a teacher group representing across pre-K-12."
Bergman says the general public is invited to attend the second meeting July 13th at 6 p.m. at the middle school commons. Virtual opportunities will be provided for those declining to attend in person. Dialogue and feedback are planned at both meetings on the plan, which covers starting in the school year under three scenarios: 1) on-site learning, 2) hybrid learning--a combination of on-site and on-line instruction, and 3) required on-line learning. Bergman says the RTL covers factors at all three levels.
"Everything from access to technology," she said, "what it's going to look like in the parking lots, are you going to be open before or after school for access, hot spots, travel patterns, masks--all of those pieces that we usually need community input for."
Bergman says considerable work went into formulating the district's plan.
"We have been engaged in the department of ed webinars," said Bergman. "Some of the Forecast 5--this is a tool that we use for school improvement. They have webinars on Return to Learn, as well as conferring with Page County Public Health, watching the governor's ZOOM, having AEA superintendent ZOOMs--all kinds of different data sources to help us have a pool of information, and we want to use that information with a pool of stakeholders."
In addition, a survey will go out at a later date to the district's patrons regarding its Return to Learn plan.
"I think it's really important for people to understand that the governor does want kids going back to school," she said, "with reasonable mitigation and safety measures in place, knowing that it could change that a moment's notice. We all know that. We've been watching the trends, and that kind of thing. I believe that's why the state decided that local control on some of the decision making was really important."
Clarinda school officials emailed out a letter to parents regarding the upcoming meeting and the district's plans for the new school year. A copy of that letter is available here: