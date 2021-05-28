(Shenandoah) -- After a year's absence due to COVID-19 constraints, traditional Memorial Day services return to KMAland this weekend.
A full slate of services is scheduled in Page County. Janet Olsen is Page County's Veterans Affairs Executive Director. Olsen expressed her excitement over the upcoming ceremonies in an interview on KMA's "Morning Line" program Friday morning.
"This is our breaking out time," said Olsen. "Everybody is prepared, everybody has done their jobs, and is in line, and we're excited to put on these programs."
Shenandoah's Memorial Day activities begin with the traditional parade Monday morning at 9:30. The usual parade route stretches from the Old Armory up Sheridan Avenue to the Rose Hill Cemetery, where formal ceremonies begin at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at 10:30. Olsen says representatives of local veterans organizations will be on hand for the ceremonies.
"The VFW will be represented by Ernie Robinson, who is the new commander for that post," she said. "The Elks Lodge #1122 will be represented by speaker Bruce Anderson. And, the American Legion Post #88 will be represented by Ron Gibson--he's the adjutant for the post.
"Our keynote speaker is Rick Sleyster, the pastor of Shenandoah's United Presbyterian Church. I'm excited to listen to him," Olsen added.
Other ceremonies are scheduled at the Clarinda Cemetery Monday morning at 10. Clarinda's American Legion Sergy Post #98 hosts the ceremonies, featuring a special keynote speaker.
"This is Joe Christiansen," said Olsen. "He's a retired National Guard soldier, and he had active duty time. Joe is the commander of the Sons of the American Legion. So, anyone that's had a father or grandfather that's served, they are open-arms accepted into the organization, and they can join the Sons."
And, Essex observes its traditional Memorial Day events at the city's Memorial Park Monday morning.
"It'll kick off with a coffee at 9:30 at Memorial Park," said Olsen, "and a brick dedication they do at 10. There will be a quilt of valor that will be presented there, which is exciting. They have a joint color guard this year. Their American Legion (post) and the AmVets will join together to present the colors. That's post #33, and this is put on by the American Legion and its auxiliary."
Pastor Don Buttry of Shenandoah's Baptist Church is guest speaker at the Essex ceremonies. Buttry's family knows too well the meaning of sacrifice. Buttry's son Brandon lost his life in 2012 while stationed in Afghanistan with the U.S. Army. While many other services are scheduled around the area, Olsen encourages residents to visit area cemeteries to honor fallen servicemen and women.
"In Page County, we have 40 cemeteries," she said. "So, our office has reached out to each of these, and in place, put out information and flyers. In some cases, we've actually got statements of time served, what war they served in, and their relationship to our county--so look for those. We've covered the Revolutionary War, World War I and II, so I'm hoping that will be a little highlight to visitors coming to Page County, and realize how much--and how greatly--we respect those who served for us."
You can hear the full interview with Janet Olsen here. Also check the calendar section at kmaland.com. for more information on area Memorial Day activities.