(Villisca) -- An upcoming event aims to raise awareness and help contribute to Alzheimer's research.
Memories Matter 2023 is set to take place Friday evening at the Villisca Good Samaritan Society. Event organizer Melinda Shackelford says she helped organize a similar event a few years ago in Red Oak and wanted to revitalize it at a new location.
"We are having a grill out with the three local hospices that provide services to our facility: St. Croix, AseraCare and Care Initiatives," said Shackelford. "They provided us with food. The Mills and Montgomery County Cattlemen are grilling for us and Sarah Davison is our headliner singing and performing. We're going to have all kinds of raffles and door prizes."
As a care provider in southwest Iowa, Shackelford says she's seen the prevalence of Alzheimer's and other memory-related diseases rising.
"It's becoming more and more frequent," said Shackelford. "I think also when you get older, you see it more and more. I think we have an older generation here in Page County and the surrounding areas. We see a lot more of that and it hits home when you do get older. It's just something that's there and we need to find a way to help it."
In addition to the cookout and prizes, entertainment for the event is provided by southwest Iowa native and Nashville recording artist Sarah Davison.
"She has her own gospel group called High Road based in Nashville," said Shackelford. "Sarah was born and raised in Braddyville, so she has a local connection. She's always been more than willing to help me out with performances at things like this. It's a good way to bring people to it also to raise more money. She's amazing."
The event takes place Friday from 4:30-7 p.m. at the Good Samaritan parking lot at 202 Central Avenue in Villisca. Shackelford was a recent guest on KMA's Morning Show. You can hear her full interview below.