(Neola) -- Mental illness advocates are cautioning individuals from rushing to the conclusion that mental health is the primary cause of mass shootings in the U.S.
In the wake of mass shootings in Uvalde, Texas, where 19 students and two teachers were killed last month, and more recently in Ames, where two individuals were killed in a church shooting, some are pointing to mental health as the primary issue. However, National Alliance on Mental Health Southwest Iowa Executive Director Anna Killpack tells KMA News blaming the tragic shootings on mental illness could have an inverse effect on tackling the tough and delicate issue.
"Pointing to mental illness doesn't get us any closer as a nation to solving the problem," said Killpack. "And it leads to discrimination stigma against those with mental illness -- who actually are more likely to be victims of violence then perpetrators."
Additionally, in a statement from NAMI Texas shortly after the tragedy at Robb Elementary School, the group cautioned against the rush to judgment stating less than 10% of mass shootings nationwide involved individuals with mental illness. Killpack says the issue is not black and white and adds a more nuanced conversation into all the aspects that lead to mass shootings is required.
"We can't say it's mental illness, we can't say it's access to firearms, it's a combination thereof," said Killpack. "Quite frankly a lot of it points back to socio-economic status and just the social supports or lack thereof within communities a lot of times."
Additionally, Killpack says the stigma around receiving mental health treatment has finally shifted in a positive direction leading to an increase in resource demand.
"People are number one: thankfully, reaching out for help," said Killpack. "We are having an effect in reducing the stigma with all of this attention that's been brought to mental illness and mental health throughout the pandemic has helped to increase the awareness of the need and I think reduce stigma a little bit -- in that people are willing to reach out for help -- which is great."
To address mental health in the nation, Killpack says workforce and finding providers has been a drastic need for a long time -- particularly in more rural areas such as southwest Iowa.
"We need to find a way to attract individuals into the mental health workforce whether it's at a clinical level or even a direct care workforce level," said Killpack. "We need to increase the wages for individuals across the board when it comes to mental health workforce. That's the only way to attract and keep individuals in that sector."
Killpack encourages individuals seeking mental health assistance in southwest Iowa to visit the Southwest Iowa Mental Health and Disabilities Services website or contact NAMI southwest Iowa at 712-542-7904. Additionally, those in a crisis can call the Hope 4 Iowa number at 1-844-673-4469 or the national suicide prevention hotline at 1-800-273-8255.