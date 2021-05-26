(Clarinda) -- At least one KMAland county official is raising red flags over the major change in Iowa's mental health funding.
During Tuesday morning's county board of supervisors meeting, Supervisors Chair Chuck Morris discussed the Iowa Legislature's recent approval of a comprehensive tax reform bill. Among other things, the package shifts funding from mental health services from county property tax dollars to the state's general fund. Late last week, Morris discussed the bill's passage with the CEO of the Southwest Iowa Mental Health and Disability Services Region, representing nine area counties. Morris says the two-year transfer from county to state funding for mental health services is a short turnaround.
"I have mixed feelings on how it will work," said Morris. "I know the state can make some promises, as we've seen with the backfill. The state promised that backfill would be there, and now the backfill is going away."
Supporters say the move will not only provide property tax relief, but also address inequities in funding between individual regions and counties. Morris says he understands their concerns.
"Everybody's for property tax relief," he said. "I think that's what was driving this change. There's a lot of discrepancy between mental health services across the state. The southwest Iowa region has done an amazing job in the nine counties of providing great service at a reasonable fee, and has actually built some reserves. That's not the case across the state. The per capita levy rates have ranged from our $23 all the way to the mid-40's in some counties--and they're still going broke."
Morris says officials with the various mental health service regions lobbied at the Statehouse for a hybrid solution, in which a statewide per capita fee would be charged for services, with state funding backfilling the remaining costs. But, lawmakers eventually approved the plan sponsored by State Senator Dan Dawson of Council Bluffs, among others, that shifts funding from county to state coffers. Morris says he's willing to give the plan the benefit of the doubt.
"The state's got a lot of money right now," said Morris. "I'm not sure they can really tell you where their balance sheets do lie, with all the COVID relief dollars. It's going to cost the providers of mental health services."
However, Morris indicates members of the southwest Iowa region's board are expressing concerns about the tax dollars that have already been collected.
"Part of the bill wants regions who, like us, have been successful to donate those excess funds to some sort of a trust fund to aid failing counties, basically," he said. "There's not a lot of sympathy for that idea from among our board. So, I think we will probably be developing ideas on how to purchase resources that will help our nine counties, so it's not given to Johnson County."
The Southwest Iowa Mental Health and Disability Services Region covers Cass, Fremont, Harrison, Mills, Monona, Montgomery, Page, Pottawattamie and Shelby counties.