(Council Bluffs) -- Girl Scout cookie sale season is wrapping up, but one local homeless shelter is making sure their troop finishes on a high note.
The Micah House Emergency Homeless Shelter in Council Bluffs is one of the growing number of shelters in the nation that have put together a Girl Scout Troop consisting of school-age girls living at the shelter. Troop #64224 is led by Kayla Terrillion, and speaking on the KMA "Morning Show" Tuesday, she says 2021 was a massive year for cookie sales, which prompted her troop to shake things up this year.
"We are wanting to say thank you to everybody who helped us out last year, so this year we are working towards buying two boxes of cookies from us, buy one for yourself and buy one for somebody else," said Terrillion. "So 'buy one, give one' this year is what we are advocating this year to give it back to your community."
In 2020 the troop sold less than 1,000 boxes but then sold over 27,000 in 2021, including sales to all 50 states in the U.S.
Terrillion says the funds raised from the cookie sales this year will primarily be going towards providing memberships to area businesses for the girls who have moved on to families.
"We want to make sure that first and foremost we can thank all of the girls that have helped us through all of this, so we will talk with each family individually about a membership that they might need," said Terrillion. "Whether it's to the Children's Museum, to the zoo, to the pool for the summer, whatever they need, we want to help with that."
Additionally, Terrillion says getting to be in a Girl Scout troop allows the girls to build comradery and escape from some of the hardships they might be facing.
"To forget that they're in a homeless shelter, to forget maybe all of the other challenges that they have, to be with girls that are all experiencing at least one thing together which is homelessness," said Terrillion. "And work towards something different and be able to go do some of these things. A lot of my girls, their parents might have been in Girl Scouts, or other people that they know--their friends are in Girl Scouts. And this wasn't an opportunity that was available to them prior to coming to Micah House."
Cookie sales continue throughout the next two weeks with the final pickup date on Saturday, with online delivery available until April l0th. For more information on how to order or to learn more about the troop, contact Kayla Terrillion at (712) 323-4416. You can hear the full interview with Terrillion below.