Shenandoah, IA (51601)

Today

Windy with periods of rain and snow this evening remaining overcast overnight. Low around 30F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precip 30%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Windy with periods of rain and snow this evening remaining overcast overnight. Low around 30F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precip 30%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.