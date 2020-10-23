(Shenandoah) -- Another longtime downtown Shenandoah retailer is closing its doors.
December 12th is the last day of operations for Micky G's at 517 West Sheridan Avenue. Micky G's announced its upcoming closing on its Facebook page earlier this week. Opened in 1992, Minnie McGargill and Amy Baldwin purchased the store from previous owners Jake and Pam McGargill in 2015. Minnie tells KMA News the decision to close was difficult.
"We took over the store five years ago," said Minnie. "I said I would have it turned around in five years, or we would throw in the towel. Obviously, we haven't turned it around, so we don't have any options but to close our doors."
Minnie confirms the state-ordered shutdowns due to COVID-19 back in March added to the decision.
"Absolutely," she said. "I don't know very many little places that can last six months without any income. So, yes, it was definitely a factor."
She adds it's "almost impossible" for small businesses to compete with large retailers in big communities, plus online companies like Amazon.com.
"We had to compete not only with each other," said Minnie, "but we have to compete with online (retailers). I'm going to be quite frank with you--nobody can compete with Amazon."
Minnie adds it's sad that her store won't be a part of downtown Shenandoah after December. Micky G's is the second downtown retailer to announce its closing. Two weeks ago, Howard Clothing and Sporting Goods announced it was shutting its doors November 26th after nearly 70 years of business.