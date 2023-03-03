(Omaha) -- Another leading economic indicator in KMAland is posting shocking numbers--but in a good way.
Creighton University's Mid-American Business Index report for February released this week showed signs of a rebounding Midwest economy. Based on a survey of supply managers in a nine-state region--including Iowa, Nebraska and Missouri--the index climbed from 47.0 in January to 56.1 in February. The improved numbers follow three straight months of below growth neutral postings, and marks a rebound to its highest level since July of last year. Creighton University Economics Professor Ernie Goss says the turnaround comes despite four out of 10 supply managers surveyed still expecting a national recession this year.
"We asked the supply managers about what they expect in terms of a recession," said Goss. "Thirty-five percent expect no recession, 10% expect solid growth. The others expect sort of flatlining across the region for the economy--the national economy, that is."
Another improvement is indicated in the regional hiring gauge, which rose from 46.3 in January to 52.8 this month. However, Goss says labor shortages are still a significant problem in the region.
"We're still seeing the inability to find and hire those qualified workers--particularly in rural areas in the region," said Goss, "difficulty, again, in finding those workers who have the skills necessary for doing the job. And, we asked about entry level wages. About half of the supply managers, half of the firms, reported they were having increased entry level wages to get workers to come in and interview. So, that's a challenge for those businesses out there."
Moreover, inflation is still eating away at the overall economy. Goss notes the wholesale inflation gauge rose to 80.6 in February, a significant jump from January's 74.1.
"Eighty-point-six is obviously showing some significant inflationary pressures," he said. "It's also the highest level we recorded since July of 2022, and is up from January's level, which is too high for my comfort level. And, of course, this means the Federal Reserve's going to be raising rates on March 21st or 22nd."
Goss expects the Federal Reserve to hike interest rates by half of a percent later this month. In addition, supply managers' economic optimism increased from 25.0 in January, to 38.1 last month.