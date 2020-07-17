(Red Oak) -- A new era for early child care begins in Red Oak next month.
August 17th is the opening date of the Red Oak Early Childhood Education Center. Officials with the Montgomery County Child Development Association announced plans for the center's inaugural year Friday morning. Based inside the former Washington Intermediate School at 400 West 2nd Street, the facility will house not only the center, but the Red Oak School District's preschool program. Laura Kloewer is the association's vice chair. Kloewer tells KMA News the center will offer the full gamut of early child service for parents.
"We will actually be caring for children ages 6 weeks to 12 years old," said Kloewer, "offering both full and part time care for the younger ones. We're going to have a 3-year-old preschool program, and also before-and-after care and summer programming for the older kids. So, we'll have a pretty wide range that we'll be serving, but we'll have four classrooms, then our before-and-after care program."
Kloewer says extensive renovation work converted the former school into the new center.
"All the ceilings and tiles have been replaced," she said. "We have new carpeting throughout the building, it's been repainted. It just looks gorgeous. It's bright, it's friendly. It just looks amazing."
In cooperation with the school district, Kloewer says the center will offer curricula on two levels.
"The first one is Creative Curriculum," said Kloewer, "which is a research-based curriculum, that features exploration and discovery, and kind of builds learning through that. That kind of builds child confidence, and creativity, and critical thinking skills. It's a lot of play-based learning. It's not the way we think about a curriculum, like, 'oh, we're going to sit down at a desk.' But, it's thoughtful ways the children are learning, without even knowing it."
Kloewer says the second curricula is called Second Step, which is rooted in social, emotional learning, designed to create a supportive and successful learning environment for children.
"We've been working really closely with the Red Oak Community School District," said Kloewer, "and specifically, their preschool teachers. They actually use the Second Step program in the 4-year-old preschool curriculum. That's really fantastic for the kids who are able to go directly from younger child care into the preschool program, that they're already familiar with it."
Progress is reported on the center's fundraising efforts. Kloewer says $813,000 has been raised toward the goal of $1 million. Other fundraising efforts are planned in the future. Parent must pay a fee for services. Enrollment packets will go out to parents prior to an enrollment night scheduled for July 27th.