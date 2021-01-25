(Des Moines) – MidAmerican Energy is gearing up for potential power outages associated with Monday’s winter storm.
With forecasts calling for additional snowfall through early Tuesday morning, MidAmerican spokesman Geoff Greenwood says the company added overnight crews to its Des Moines, Council Bluffs and southwest Iowa locations, including Avoca, Clarinda, Red Oak and Shenandoah. In Iowa City, MidAmerican placed additional crews on call. In the Quad Cities the company extended daytime line crew shifts by several hours, and planned to reassess the schedule based on conditions.
For added safety in all affected areas, Greenwood says the company sent out a minimum of two people to respond to incidents throughout the storm's duration.
“We don't anticipate that the snow alone will significantly impact our system,” said Greenwood, “and the National Weather Service forecast does not indicate ice or extreme wind threats. However, winter storms impact driving conditions and could result in vehicles striking power poles. The conditions also affect our crews while they're responding to a location or restoring service”
Customers can sign up for real-time service interruption updates through the My Account link at MidAmericanEnergy.com. Additionally, customers can view or report outages by clicking the website’s outages link.