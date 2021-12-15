(Des Moines) -- Power outages were expected with the severe weather rolling through KMAland Wednesday afternoon.
You can keep track of power outages in MidAmerican Energy's coverage area with the outage map link.
Windy with thunderstorms, some strong early, becoming clear after midnight. Low 27F. W winds at 25 to 40 mph, decreasing to 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Winds could occasionally gust over 60 mph..
Windy with thunderstorms, some strong early, becoming clear after midnight. Low 27F. W winds at 25 to 40 mph, decreasing to 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Winds could occasionally gust over 60 mph.
Updated: December 15, 2021 @ 5:33 pm
(Des Moines) -- Power outages were expected with the severe weather rolling through KMAland Wednesday afternoon.
You can keep track of power outages in MidAmerican Energy's coverage area with the outage map link.
Thank you for reading kmaland.com
At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.