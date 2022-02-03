(Hastings) — MidAmerican Energy is developing plans for a small solar energy farm in a portion of Mills County.
During the Mills County Planning and Zoning Commission meeting this week, officials from MidAmerican presented plans to develop a solar project in the county between Hastings and Emerson. Sara Houlihan is a senior project developer with MidAmerican, who laid out the project specs for the board.
"We have a potential solar project that we have been looking at for a couple years right now," said Houlihan. "It's a small project -- 50-megawatt solar project. The potential in-service year in 2023, so next year."
Houlihan says the project would tie into an existing transmission line for MidAmerican and is currently undergoing study by regional power authorities.
"We are in the process right now on the timeline of going through the interconnection study," said Houlihan. "This is what gives us the go or no-go scenario. We are working through that study. We expect results in August and based on the interconnection results and the economics of the project, that will let us know if we can move forward with this project or not."
Houlihan says for this project, MidAmerican is proposing to purchase and maintain ownership of the property that will house the solar panels.
"It's one landowner that owns all that property," said Houlihan. "Unlike the wind projects where we do leases, this would actually be a purchase. We would purchase the ground from this landowner and own the ground into the future."
No action on the project was taken by the board following the presentation.